Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy held kindergarten graduation

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 16 days ago
Congratulations to a few little ones who put on their caps and gowns to graduate from kindergarten this week.

The kids were part of the first graduating kindergarten class at Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy on the Historic Westside.

The principal says their first experience was not the norm but the group rose to the occasion with resilience and excelled.

The Rainbow Dreams Academy has 14 classrooms and has a highly regarded S.T.E.A.M. program.

