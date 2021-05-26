Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas; Wallace The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas West central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Central Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 945 AM MDT/1045 AM CDT/. * At 838 AM MDT/938 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Ruleton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goodland and Brewster. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 16 and 37. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov