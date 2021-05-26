Cancel
Yell County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Yell by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following river in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly affecting Yell County. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly. * From this morning to late Thursday night. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Action stage is 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6 feet this afternoon, then the river is expected to fall to a stage near 10.5 feet on Thursday. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Portions of Highway 28 effected. Timber and pasture along West Bank floods. Property and livestock should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Gravelly 24.0 20.1 Wed 8 AM 10.5 6.6 5.6 23.6 1PM 5/26

alerts.weather.gov
