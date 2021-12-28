Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Super Bowl 2022: After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, and managed to keep their entire core of starters together in free agency, it looks like the Bucs have a legitimate chance to repeat.

Who will comprise the 14 NFL playoff teams once the 2021 season is finished? Who will be the Super Bowl 2022 winner in the next calendar year? Check out Sportsnaut’s predictions, which will be updated each week during the regular season based on the latest standings.

Predicting Super Bowl 2022 winner, playoff team

AFC West champions: Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

The Kansas City Chiefs are being carried by their defense right now. It’s a sentence no one would believe a month ago, but the stats say it all. Opponents are averaging just 15.7 points per game against Kansas City since Oct. 17 and it shouldn’t surprise anyone this team is 9-1 during that stretch.

There are still some challenges left on the Chiefs’ schedule , though they already have the AFC West division all locked up. While not the Super Bowl 2022 favorites, this version of the Chiefs can compete with anyone in the AFC.

AFC North champions: Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

Every team in the AFC North still has a chance to take the crown. It’s a remarkable feat this late in the 2021 NFL season, but also speaks to the volatility of this division. It’s going to come down to the final weeks, with injuries playing a huge part in the NFL playoff projections.

For now, the Cincinnati Bengals seem like overwhelming favorites after going 4-1 when facing the AFC North. Convincingly taking down the Baltimore Ravens twice places the Bengals as division favorites heading into Week 17.

Joe Burrow is coming off the best performance of his NFL career, setting a Bengals passing record for most yards in one game at 525. But dueling head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 remains a massive hurdle for these Bengals. They close out the year on the road facing the Cleveland Browns , who could play the role of spoilers.

Still, the Bengals are a team that should be strong down the stretch. Boasting a top-five pass rush unit based on sacks per game, a blossoming young QB, and a powerful offense that’s scored exactly 41 points on three different occasions this season, they will be a tough out on the road to Super Bowl 2022.

That leaves the Ravens, Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers fighting desperately to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a No. 7 seed very much possible, it’s fair to think one of these rivals will grab it. As the Browns have dropped to 7-8, it feels like their playoff hopes are gone, but they still face two AFC North opponents, giving them a very slim chance. The fight for the final playoff spot will be brutal.

AFC South champions: Tennessee Titans (10-5)

The Tennessee Titans had been limping toward the playoffs without their lead horse, Derrick Henry before waking up and winning against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football . It was likely their biggest game left on their regular season schedule as they face the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans for their final two games.

They may be a shell of their ideal selves at the moment, but once King Henry makes his return, expected to come in the playoffs, the Titans are a legit Super Bowl 2022 contender. It’s all about getting healthy for this team.

Once they return to health, they should be ready to roll through any opponent in their path and they already know it, from their previous wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

AFC East champions: Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Though they’ve faced plenty of obstacles of their own, Josh Allen has gotten the Buffalo Bills back on top of the AFC East. Getting a chance to play in normal conditions against the New England Patriots instead of 40 mile per hour winds as they did in Week 13, the Bills showed they were the better team.

Now, the Herd needs to keep it up against two rollover opponents in the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

The Bills can’t run the ball, but they have the benefit of Allen, who doubles as a QB that’s just as deadly with his arm, as he is using his legs. Tre’Davious White’s loss hasn’t come back to bite them yet, and with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in the backfield, it may not. There’s no reason why the Bills can’t still be a true Super Bowl 2022 contestant.

AFC Wild Card predictions: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens

With Jonathan Taylor performing as a true MVP candidate , the Colts are in a good position nearing January where temperatures will only get cooler.

Defensively, the Colts are allowing just 21.1 points per game, which ranks in the top-10 in the NFL. Linebacker Darius Leonard is helping lead the way with a whopping six forced fumbles, a league-leading number. But it’s not just Leonard making an impact, it’s a team-wide effort as nine different members of their defense have an interception this season.

For the Baltimore Ravens, things are starting to fall apart with their offense entirely reliant on Lamar Jackson and the star quarterback’s knowledge that he has neither the offensive line nor the weapons to make it work. When he, nor Huntley can play, you see how bereft this team is of talent. With that said, Jackson returning to the lineup in Week 17 should help change their flight.

Following the loss to the Colts and the Bills, the New England Patriots have greatly reduced their playoff chances. The defense is still outstanding, but rookie mistakes by Mac Jones and recurring false starts from the offensive line are real concerns. The coaching and talent are there for the Patriots to reach the playoffs, but it will be a fight to the finish.

In The Hunt: Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos

NFC West champions: Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Los Angeles Rams are all-in and many viewed this team, especially after adding Odell Beckham Jr., as the Super Bowl 2022 favorite out of the NFC. Los Angeles might have finally made that statement with a Week 14 win over the Cardinals in Arizona and a Week 15 win over the Seahawks. From the ferocious defense that’s been built paired with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, the Rams remain a strong postseason contender.

A few weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals looked like the team to beat in the NFL playoffs. Now, the birds have crashed to earth. A three-game losing streak, with the offense falling apart, brings back memories of the 2020 season. From 10-2 to 10-5 with a trip to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys, this skid will once again raise questions about Kliff Kingsbury’s future.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they stand at 8-6 on the season and have no real shot of earning a division title. Losing to a beaten-up Titans team after having full control of the game shows the 49ers aren’t ready to hang with contenders just yet.

NFC North champions: Green Bay Packers (12-3)

An off-season filled with drama in Green Bay continued with Aaron Rodgers and his Packers being blown out by New Orleans in Week 1. At that point, it seemed like the sky was falling in Wisconsin. Since then, these Packers won seven consecutive games before AR12 had to miss Week 9. But they recovered from that, entering the bye with a 9-3 record before a brilliant Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears.

Here’s the scary part for fellow Super Bowl contenders. The Packers have accomplished all of this without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. There’s optimism both return by the playoffs. Oh, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL (Jaire Alexander) could also join Green Bay in January.

Already NFC North champions, the Packers control their destiny for home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs. If they win out, or even lose just one game, Green Bay will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

NFC South champions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

Tom is still terrific . The 44-year-old quarterback leads the NFL in attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns (36), through 14 games . Unfortunately, not everything is perfect in Tampa. Brady just lost Chris Godwin for the year and this defense is still dealing with injuries.

But there is no race in the NFC South after clinching in Week 16. The Saints were finished once Jameis Winston went down and the Carolina Panthers’ offseason decisions prevented them from making a run at it. Tampa Bay will coast in their final two games, using the remaining tests to iron things out before the playoffs.

NFC East champions: Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Don’t look now, but America’s Team could be back as the Super Bowl 2022 winner. OK, that might be a bit premature. They hope to have gotten past the worst of their injuries with several of their stars returning, now it’s only a matter of getting back on the same page. In the long run, this team is still built to last.

Dak Prescott has Dallas averaging the most points (30.5) and the fourth-most passing yards (275.07) per game entering Week 17. Dallas also dropped 56 points in a blowout win over the Washington Football Team and boasts the best defense in the NFL. Watch out!

NFC Wild Card predictions: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles

Suddenly, the Arizona Cardinals have lost three games in a row after having a pristine 10-2 record. And it’s not like they’ve faced elite opponents. Losing to the Rams is excusable, but losing to the Detroit Lions is not. They then backed it up with another loss, to the Carson Wentz -led Colts. What started as a red-hot team doesn’t look anything like one that will be around for Super Bowl 2022.

Still, the in-house talent represents a squad that can get into the playoffs, especially since they do have 10 wins, but any team making the playoffs is likely hoping to face the Cardinals.

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injuries, like usual but have been able to mostly overcome them. Deebo Samuel has been a menace to opposing defensive coordinators, scoring out of the backfield and when lined up out wide. Nick Bosa is up to 15 sacks, becoming a true force to be reckoned with. Suddenly Jimmy G has been more consistent, including some late clutch performances like in Week 14. Still, they appear more like a one-and-done team, than one poised to advance.

As for the rest of the wild card picture in the NFC, it’s a complete mess. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing a lot better as of late, behind the best rushing offense in the league. If you’re looking at early playoff matchups, the Eagles are not a team anyone should want to face right now.

In The Hunt: New Orleans Saints, Minesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons

Who will win Super Bowl 2022?

There’s a lot of football to play, it’ll be much easier to figure out who might hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI as the season goes on.

As for the road to Super Bowl 2022, our playoff predictions forecast how each round of the NFL playoff picture could unfold in January.

Let’s project the path to Super Bowl LVI.

NFL playoff bracket: Full postseason predictions for AFC and NFC

AFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Bills over Ravens, Bengals over Patriots, Titans over Colts

Divisional round: Chiefs over Titans, Bills over Bengals

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs over Bills

NFC Playoffs

Wild card round: Buccaneers over Eagles, Rams over 49ers, Cowboys over Cardinals

Divisional round: Packers over Cowboys, Buccaneers over Rams

NFC Championship Game: Packers over Buccaneers

Super Bowl 2022: Green Bay Packers over Kansas City Chiefs

