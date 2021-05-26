Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Collier County authorizes burn ban

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049HwU_0aC0j6iW00

The Collier Board of County Commissioners has authorized a burn ban for Collier County effective immediately.

PHOTOS: Massive fire in Golden Gate

The decision came after a meeting between the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Outdoor burning ban issued for the City of North Port

The ban prohibits open burning, which is an outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations

The ban includes all unincorporated Collier County but exempts all commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial or commercial environments that are part of the manufacturing or some type of assembly process, and those burning activities regulated by the Florida Forest Service.

This ban presently has no impact on the retail sales of fireworks, although the discharge of fireworks, sparklers, and incendiary devices is prohibited.

In addition, outdoor grills, stoves, cookers, and smokers may be used in the preparation of food if the cooking fire is controlled and attended to.

All outdoor cooking areas shall be free of burnable materials within an area having a circumference of three feet beyond the nearest edge of the cooking fire.

The city says anyone that violates the order could face up to $15,000 in fines.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, call 311 or (239) 252-8999 .

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Yard Waste#Stoves#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Fire Services#Outdoor Burning Ban#Open Burning#Massive Fire#Open Combustion#Fireworks#Burnable Materials#Vegetative Matter#Trash#Sparklers#Emissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Health Services
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Multiple Red Tide Health Alerts rescinded

The FWC website reports Red Tide is not present or at background levels near Lovers Key State Park and South Seas Plantation Beach, therefore the Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) is rescinding the Health Alert for the red tide bloom for those locations.