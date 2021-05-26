'The Voice' Crowns a Season 20 Winner
The 20th season of The Voice has ended on NBC and the competition series has officially declared the winner based on America's votes. It came down to a solid final five performers -- Team Blake's Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young, Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas, Victor Solomon from Team John Legend, and Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly Clarkson. It was anybody's guess when it came down to pop singing teen Cam Anthony and country singer Kenzie Wheeler in the final two.www.wideopencountry.com