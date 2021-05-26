'The Voice' Crowns a Season 20 Winner

Here are all of the big winners from this year’s CMT Music Awards, which were hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. ‘Hallelujah’ by Carrie Underwood and John Legend won the Video of the Year award. Female Video of the Year went to ‘The Good Ones’ by Gabby Barrett. while ‘Worship You’ by award show host Kane Brown won Male Video of the Year. Little Big Town took home the award for Duo/Group Video of the Year for their song ‘Wine, Beer, Whiskey’. Dylan Scott won Breakthrough Video of the Year for ‘Nobody’. Collaborative Video of the Year went to ‘Famous Friends’ by Chris Young and Kane Brown. Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey won the CMT Performance of the year award for the performance of ‘The Other Girl’ in 2020. Taylor Swift also won the Best Family Feature award for her song ‘The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)’.