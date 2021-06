JP Saxe is a busy man and a prolific singer/songwriter. Since releasing his first single, “Changed,” in 2017, he has distinguished himself with a succession of lilting pop songs that delve into matters of the heart, at times with almost disarming intimacy. Having already co-written alongside BMI songwriters like Carmen Reece, Jin Jin and BMI Icon Babyface, Saxe was launching a burgeoning career as a solo artist, driven by emotionally resonant songs like “25 in Barcelona” and “Same Room.” With the release of his collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending,” in October of 2019, Saxe was finding his stride. Then, the pandemic happened.