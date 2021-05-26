Cancel
How automation can make sustained remote work a reality

By Param Kahlon
benefitspro.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most organizations only ever expected the shift to remote work to be temporary when the pandemic first struck, they’ve since realized the benefits of this style of work even after the threat of COVID-19 subsides. In fact, PwC’s U.S. Remote Work Survey found that 55% of employees would prefer to be remote three or more days per week after the pandemic. In addition to giving employees more control over their workdays, there are financial incentives for companies to allow this preference, as it has been proven to save millions of dollars for enterprises.

www.benefitspro.com
