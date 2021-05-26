How automation can make sustained remote work a reality

David Watkins, solutions director at VIRTUS Data Centres, discusses how data centres can help businesses be more sustainable. The data centre industry is notoriously energy hungry – due to the service they provide running and housing much of the digital infrastructure – data centres use a huge amount of power and can generate a vast amount of heat. Data centre power consumption alone amounts to around 416 terawatts, or 3% of all electricity generated on the planet. While there’s much good work already being done to make data centres more sustainable, it’s clear that some providers in the industry need to take more action and accelerate their search for new ways to minimise carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency. And the pressure is on — the EU Commission recently noted that data centres “can and should become climate neutral by 2030”.