Wichita singer Arthur Gunn making national headlines after ‘American Idol’ controversy

Nov. 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo. Nov. 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville*. Nov. 26 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre. ARCHITECTS’ latest album, “For Those That Wish To Exist”, finds the band tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with its grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon ARCHITECTS’ hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record’s 15 tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, “For Those That Wish To Exist” calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.