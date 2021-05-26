Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita singer Arthur Gunn making national headlines after ‘American Idol’ controversy

By Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle
 16 days ago

Wichita singer Arthur Gunn has been making national headlines this week for a controversial last-minute decision he made to drop out of performing on “American Idol’s” finale on Sunday. Now, the singer is attempting to explain himself through his social media accounts, and things just got more interesting. Gunn, who...

www.kansas.com
