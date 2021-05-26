Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, RI

RIP Kevin Michael Fitzgerald

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACZVa_0aC0imP200

Kevin M. Fitzgerald, 27, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2021, in Westminster, CA. Kevin was born in Newport, RI to his parents Stephen and Joan (Lynch) Fitzgerald.

Kevin was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. He attended the University of New Haven and the University of Rhode Island. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the YMCA Newport County.

Kevin excelled in sports, particularly football, basketball and lacrosse.

Kevin was employed by BJ’s Restaurant in California.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Dennis P. Fitzgerald and Richard R. Fitzgerald.

Kevin is survived by his parents Stephen J. Fitzgerald, Joan E. (Lynch) Fitzgerald.

Kevin was surrounded by loving friends and family throughout his life. We will all miss his beautiful smile and quick wit.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4-6pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 3, at 10AM.

Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Herren Project https://herrenproject.org/donate-3/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
786
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Sports
State
California State
Newport, RI
Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Obituaries
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Michael Anthony#Portsmouth High School#Connors Funeral Home#St Anthony#Ri#Christian Burial#Ymca#St Columba Cemetery#Visitation#Memorial Donations#Herren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Sports
Related
North Kingstown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Christopher E. Emerson

Christopher E. (Chris) Emerson, 52, of North Kingstown, passed away on June 8, 2021, after a valiant and courageous fight for his mental health. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife of 25 years, Colleen Kelly Emerson, their two children, Matthew Christopher and Cailin Elizabeth, and his dear companion, Ruby. A...
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Ernest A. VanDeusen

Ernest A. VanDeusen, age 68 of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2021. Ernie was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his late parents Ernest D. and Mary Rose (Silvia) VanDeusen on May 21, 1953. Ernie spent his adult life raising awareness and advocating for individuals with developmental...
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

249 Years Ago Today Rhode Island Had Its Own Tea Party With The Burning Of The Gaspee

The Burning of the Gaspee is regarded as the first naval engagement of the American Revolution, 18 months before the Boston Tea Party. In 1772, a British naval vessel, Gaspee, was assigned to patrol Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. Her commander, Lt. William Dudingston, had been appointed by Admiral Montagu to monitor Rhode Island trade and stop the import of smuggled goods. However, Dudingston himself regularly overstepped the law, stopping ships without cause, delaying their passage, looting goods, and inflicting bodily harm upon the colonial sailors.
Middletown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP William Neill Coffey

William Neill Coffey, age 43, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born in Newport, RI on June 21, 1977, he was the only son of Neill Freeman and Diane Carmody Coffey. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1996, Billy proudly worked...
Visual ArtPosted by
Newport Buzz

New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced a new art exhibition on display at TF Green Airport’s GREEN SPACE Gallery, a partnership between RISCA and the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC). The gallery now features works by Rhode Island artists Pascale Lord, Barrington, Sarina Mitchel, Providence, and Jill Stauffer, Wakefield, and will be on display through Sept. 19.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Newport, RI is a Top 10 Trending Vacation Destination on Google

The sun is shining, the days are getting longer and more and more U.S. cities are reopening — it’s official, summer 2021 is almost here. Right on time, vacation fever has hit: Google searches for “summer vacation” and “sunscreen” are seeing a major spike, and Newport, RI is a Top 10 trending travel spot in the U.S.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP John Peter Sawicki

A man about town, bon vivant, artist and interior designer, gourmet cook and friend to many Newporters, John Peter Sawicki passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after a long battle with leukemia. Born in Bronx, NY and raised in Whitestone, NY, he was a graduate of Parson School of Design where he majored in Fashion Design. John’s life was fully lived and influenced by living in New York, Paris and his chosen, Newport. Always gracious and kind, a gentle soul, he was always ready for fun and adventure. John possessed a cheerful wit and elegant flair which graced many jazz performances at Greenvale Vineyards and Newport Charity fund-raising events. He is known for wearing only white shirts, his beautiful white hair, and his elaborate Halloween costumes, which included Captain Morgan and the Devil himself.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. General Assembly approves new agreement with Bally’s, IGT. The General Assembly approved amended legislation introduced by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to strengthen the agreement between the State of Rhode Island and IGT and Bally’s Corporation, which operates Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel. The legislation (2021-H 5223A, 2021-S 0040A) will be sent to Gov. Dan McKee, who intends to sign it.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Mary Anita DeWitt

Mary Anita DeWitt, fondly called Anita, passed away at home on May 26, 2021 with the aroma of lavender, soft music and her loving family surrounding her on her ultimate journey. A lifelong resident of Newport, RI; Anita was born on March 26, 1936 to Mary (Antone-Weston) Brookins and Ernest...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Newport County, RIwhatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this week in Newport County: May 17 – 23

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event...
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...