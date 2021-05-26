RIP Kevin Michael Fitzgerald

Kevin M. Fitzgerald, 27, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2021, in Westminster, CA. Kevin was born in Newport, RI to his parents Stephen and Joan (Lynch) Fitzgerald.

Kevin was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. He attended the University of New Haven and the University of Rhode Island. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the YMCA Newport County.

Kevin excelled in sports, particularly football, basketball and lacrosse.

Kevin was employed by BJ’s Restaurant in California.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Dennis P. Fitzgerald and Richard R. Fitzgerald.

Kevin is survived by his parents Stephen J. Fitzgerald, Joan E. (Lynch) Fitzgerald.

Kevin was surrounded by loving friends and family throughout his life. We will all miss his beautiful smile and quick wit.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4-6pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 3, at 10AM.

Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Herren Project https://herrenproject.org/donate-3/

