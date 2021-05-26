Cancel
Leading index signals faster growth ahead for U.S.

By The Business Times Staff
thebusinesstimes.com
 2021-05-26

An index forecasting economic conditions in the United States continues to increase, signaling growth in the months ahead. Separate measures of current and part performance also rose. The Conference Board reported its Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 1.6 percent to 113.3 in April, topping its previous peak in January 2020.

thebusinesstimes.com
