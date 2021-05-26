Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmrEp_0aC0ijkr00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Roxane Gay's latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read.

The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.

“I love having a hand in bringing brilliant writing into the world, and over the past 15 or so years, I’ve done that in various editorial capacities that have been incredibly gratifying," Gay said in a statement Wednesday. "It has been a lifelong dream to have a literary imprint of my own where I could publish great books and have the support of a storied publishing house behind me.”

Gay's new imprint will publish fiction and nonfiction, and, in partnership with Grove, will sponsor a publishing fellowship program “for candidates who might not have access to the industry through traditional avenues,” according to Grove.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Great Books#Gay Rights#Imprint#Literary Fiction#Feminist#Medium#The Associated Press#Ap#Writers#Love#Launches#Likes#Hunger#Grove Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Opinion: Roxane Gay Books should serve as model for publishing industry

Grove Atlantic has announced that Roxane Gay — author of the essay collection “Bad Feminist,” the memoir “Hunger” and the novel “Untamed State” — will lead a publishing imprint, one she will oversee creatively and editorially that will be focused on underrepresented voices. As I’ve written here before — just last week, in fact — publishing needs to make structural changes to help promote the work of brilliant, non-white writers. This is a heartening step in that direction.
Books & Literaturewcn247.com

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.” “The Hot Wing King” by Katori Hall, a play set around a hot wing cooking competition, won the prize for drama during a theater season that saw most venues largely shuttered. The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd and the U.S. presidential election.
Books & LiteratureRepublic

The Latest: 2021 Pulitzer Prizes honor journalism, arts

NEW YORK — The Latest on the 2021 Pulitzer Prizes:. NEW YORK — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.” Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.”
MinoritiesAustin Chronicle

Jason June's Gay YA Agenda

Jason June is a fan of many forms of magic: the glitter of mermaid unicorns; Laura Dern’s mesmerizing turn as Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park; and, as exemplified in his newest young adult novel Jay’s Gay Agenda, the simple magic of discovering yourself as a queer person. While his...
Moscow, IDspokanepublicradio.org

Cameron McGill Reads "Armpit" by Ross Gay

Cameron McGill is a poet, educator, and musician living in Moscow, ID. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in The American Poetry Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, RHINO, Western Humanities Review, and elsewhere. His chapbook, Meridians, is available from Willow Springs Books. His debut full-length collection, In The Night Field is available June 1st, 2021 from Augury Books. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Idaho and teaches at Washington State University, where he co-directs the Visiting Writers Series.
Minoritiesthesource.com

Betty Deville is Openly Gay in ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

If you’re a millennial, then the Rugrats were an important part of your childhood. You may be ready to introduce the gang to your children, if you have any, by watching the reboot but you’ll notice a big change. Betty DeVille, Phil and Lil’s mother, was rewritten to be an...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Gay marriage commentary preached to biblically illiterate

Mixed in a recent commentary in print edition of The Herald by David Von Drehle are some very important doctrinal truths. But, for the statement that “A God contained in a book, or a system, or an orthodoxy, is but a force harnessed by humans is no God at all,” presented to a biblically illiterate mankind pumps secular affirmations that man is in charge. Not God.
RestaurantsSalt Lake Tribune

Still here and still queer: The gay restaurant endures

Scott Frankel’s favorite memories of New York gay restaurants aren’t about food. Universal Grill cranked “Dancing Queen” on birthdays. There was that incredibly hot Italian waiter at Food Bar. Florent was around the corner from a notorious sex club in the meatpacking district. Manatus was so gay, it had a sobriquet: Mana-tush.
TV Serieskiss951.com

Rugrats Reboot Features An Openly Gay Character

If you haven’t heard the classic Nickelodeon cartoon “Rugrats” got a reboot. The show premiered Thursday as part of the lineup on Paramount +. Reboots typically have some changes to made them. And one of the most talked-about changes is that Phil and Lil’s mother Betty is now openly gay.
MinoritiesSmithonian

The Fight to Legalize Gay Marriage, the Woman Who Couldn’t Be Silenced and Other New Books to Read

When Hawaiian broadcast engineer Genora Dancel fell in love with Ninia Baehr, the daughter of a co-worker, in the summer of 1990, she had no qualms about proposing. But the pair soon faced an obstacle beyond their control: Hawaii, like every other American state at the time, prohibited same-sex couples from marrying. “Maybe I was just living in fantasyland, but, when you want to marry someone, that’s all you think about,” Dancel told Honolulu magazine in 2015.
MinoritiesEssence

Lil Nas X Is A Gay Visionary That Music Needs

The music video for Lil Nas X’s electro-pop single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," disregarded the heteronormative gaze. Welcome to Keeping It Z, ESSENCE’s new column where we touch on and analyze all things Generation Z. For our debut piece, writer Malik Peay spoke on Lil Nas X’s role in making Black pop music more inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community.
DrinksEater

Beer Is So Gay

Ask what makes a gay bar gay and the answers will vary. For some, it’s the people who make up the customers and staff, for others the history. Some might say it’s the atmosphere, prevalence of rainbow flags or queer performances. What you’ll rarely hear, though, is that a gay bar is a gay bar because of the drinks. Yes, there may be cocktails with euphemistic names, but a shot is a shot and a vodka soda is a vodka soda. There’s nothing inherently queer about buying a drink. Only now, some brewers are trying to change that.
Relationship Advice@offbeatbride

Is this the best gay wedding ceremony script ever?

When Ken and Joe got married in Allentown PA, one of their dearest friends officiated the ceremony and married us. Ken told us, "Kurt did such an awesome job and EVERYONE was blown away by his speech. He may have had more people congratulate him on a job well done than we got for getting married."
Minoritiesleedaily.com

Captain America Will Now Be Gay

If you are a guy and have imagined him, Captain America, like your big desire, the daydream makes more feeling. And it is that the cast that has familiarized Chris Evans in the films for the many previous years will get a notable blow. In 80 years of Marvel, the...
Books & LiteratureNashville Scene

William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart Is an Homage to Twain

Times are hard for the characters who populate William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart, the last in a string of posthumous novels pieced together by his friends from an attic full of scenes Gay left behind. The writing in these fragments, as always with Gay’s work, was exquisite. For J.M. White, Sonny Brewer and the other writers who figured out how the scenes fit together, the effort was worth it, a forensic labor of love they feel even now for a writer who died in 2012. William Gay, they will tell you, was one of a kind; more precisely, he was a once-in-a-generation talent who could read the works of Mark Twain, William Faulkner or Cormac McCarthy, absorb what they were trying to do, then do it himself and make it his own.
Movies1043theparty.com

Free Family Movies Nights in Gays

Pathway Chapel in Gays will host free family movie nights June 11th, July 9th and August 6th. The featured movie on opening night will be “Mary Poppins.” “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown next month, and August 6th, it’s “The Sandlot.” Popcorn, candy, chips, soda and other snacks will be available.
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

LOVE, VICTOR Recap: (S02E05) Gay Gay

Ahoy there! This time, Love, Victor is tackling queer identity and just a wee bit about respectability politics. Love, Victor, is a Hulu show set in Becky Albertalli‘s “Simonverse.” It follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) as he navigates family woes, coming out and first love. This series takes place in the same Atlanta suburb and high school, Creekwood High, as Albertalli’s book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and Love, Simon, the movie based on said book. Those worlds collide when Victor reaches out to Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) for gay guidance.