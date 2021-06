BERKELEY SPRINGS - When Keyser and Berkeley Springs did battle earlier in the season, the two teams combined for 38 runs with the Black and Gold victorious 24-14. In that game, the Golden Tornado tallied 15 runs in the fourth inning alone. On Saturday, Keyser was again victorious over Berkeley Springs, this time on the road 8-5, and this time employing more of a cumulative nickle and dime approach each inning.