Norwalk, OH

Face coverings now optional in Norwalk City Schools

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 15 days ago
NORWALK — Face coverings are now optional for students and staff in the Norwalk City Schools, it was decided at Tuesday night's board meeting.

Also, board members established the last day of school this year for students to now be Friday, June 4.

"I know it wasn't pleasant … I didn't like it either," Board vice president Duane Moore said. "I was waiting for the governor to say it's up to each individual school. Now that he said that, I'm prepared to take action tonight to say yes,"

Moore said it is now up to the people.

"I am thankful that the students, staff, and parents now have the option to do what they think is best," he said.

Board president Ralph Ritzenthaler said it is good to get everything in order to end the school year.

"The special meeting went really well," he said. "We made the mask requirement optional. I felt the kids and staff should be the first ones to remove their masks. They have been through a tough time this year and deserved to be first. We could have made the motion to remove mask immediately, but that would have allowed those in attendance at the board meeting to remove their mask. So we made the option starting at midnight May 26.

"We were able to shave 2 student days off the school calendar. After careful calculation, it was possible due to the extra time our students have been in the classroom. The state does recognize hours and minutes spent in the classroom and we were over that requirement. A check was done with high school guidance counselors and our Principal Brad Cooley to make sure there would be no conflict with finals at the high school.

"They all assured us moving the last student day would work. The vote was 4-1 to end school for students at the end of the day on Friday, June 4. All staff will work the regular school calendar that was passed earlier this year."

Ritzenthaler talked about a special focus group meeting last week concerning the selection of a new superintendent.

"I was very disappointed at the turnout for the superintendent focus group meeting for parents," he said.

"Only one parent was present and two teachers (attended). At our regular May meeting many people showed up to voice their opinions on the wearing of masks which was fine. A few of them expressed they will seek a board seat when the November election rolls around. I was surprised they were not at the focus group meeting for the search for a new superintendent nor did they email questions to Steve Horton of OSBA, as was encouraged.

"The staff meetings held by Mr. Horton were well attended according to OSBA."

