Cheyenne, WY

The Gathering Bakery II Closes It’s Doors In Cheyenne

By Mat Murdock
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 18 days ago
This was a little bit unexpected. The Gathering Bakery II felt like it was beginning to be a new, exciting place to enjoy a pastry, cup of coffee, and enjoy your lunch hour. Digging through The Gathering Bakery II's recent Facebook posts, you're able to tell that something was going on. It's just heartbreaking to see a new, energetic business in Cheyenne leave, but it's understandable. You can kind of put together the context clues through their Facebook posts.

Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Kentucky State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Restaurants
