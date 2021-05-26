Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf first details and screenshots, launches in October

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroids, IMPS, and OSome Studio have shared the latest on The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. Along with actual gameplay details, we’ve got first screenshots as well. In his dark laboratory, the evil wizard Gargamel has discovered a formula allowing him to create a wicked plant, called Vileaf. This plant produces “Viletrap” seeds, which can attract Smurfs and imprison them in vegetal traps! But these Viletrap plants are also a great danger for the forest, as they are highly toxic, especially for the sarsaparilla fields!

nintendoeverything.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Launches#Adventure#Gameplay#October#Imps#Osome Studio#Chef#Microids Pr#Actual Gameplay Details#Mission Vileaf#Evil#Smurfette#Handy Smurf#Wicked#Vegetal Traps#Source#Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Far Cry 6 Releases October 7th, First Gameplay Footage Revealed

Ubisoft today provided some new details on the latest Far Cry title, Far Cry 6. The biggest news may be when we can expect to play it. Far Cry 6 will be launching October 7th, 2021. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Stadia. Those who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One versions digitally will be able to upgrade to the next generation versions for free.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Launches You Into Guerrilla Warfare in October

The veil has been lifted off of Far Cry 6 which capped off an explosive week of gaming news. Far Cry 6 launches on October 6th and will place you in the role of Dani Rojas, a native of Yara. Your role will be to lead the guerrilla warfare effort against Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito) , the vicious dictator who controls the island.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Tales of Arise PS5 Details Shared, New Screenshots Revealed

The Japanese PlayStation Blog has shared new details on upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS4 RPG Tales of Arise, detailing how much better the Bandai Namco title will be on Sony's current-gen console. For starters, anyone who buys the PS4 version will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 edition when they purchase the latest system. The hardware will shorten the length of time it takes to enter a battle thanks to the PS5 SSD, and two different game modes prioritise either performance or resolution. One will opt for 60 frames-per-second while the other is all about 4K visuals.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ninjala Releases Season Six Details For First Anniversary

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed new details to Season Six of Ninjala as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. The team behind the game released a brand new dev diary video, which you can check out below, as they go over all the additions they're making to the game for the latest season. Chief among them are updates to the campaign and a tournament added in specifically for the anniversary as they mark the game being out for a solid year. We also have a rundown of some of the changes that will be coming to the game as you head to the desert to face off against other players. All of this will kick in with the 2.0 update scheduled for early June.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Far Cry 6” October Launch & New Trailers

Ubisoft has announced that the long anticipated open-world shooter title “Far Cry 6” will be released on October 7th along with revealing new gameplay across several trailers. Set on the fictional Caribbean island Yara with lush tropical environments and decaying urban landscapes, Giancarlo Esposito stars as Presidente Anton Castillo –...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Lead The Revolution When Far Cry 6 Launches October 7

Get ready to ignite the revolution when Far Cry 6 launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on October 7. Set on the tropical Caribbean island of Yara, Far Cry 6 will see players join the revolution to liberate the Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his young son Diego — played by Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”) and Anthony Gonzalez (“Coco”) respectively.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Far Cry 6 Launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 7; Watch the First Gameplay Here

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 7 worldwide. The team also revealed the first gameplay from the game giving us an extended look at what the newest entry is bringing to the table. We are also introduced the player’s character, Dani Rojas, which you can decide to have be a male or female. You’ll be working to take down the main bad guy in the game who is being played by actor Giancarlo Esposito.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Guilty Gear Strive gets a launch trailer and details post-launch roadmap

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have detailed the post-launch updates for forthcoming beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive as well as releasing a couple of new videos for the game. Players who purchase the game's Season Pass can look forward to five additional characters, with the studio aiming to release them...
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon trailer #2

Today, Aniplex and Type-Moon issued a second official trailer for Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, a remake of the original Tsukihime. It can be seen in the video below starting at 4:18. Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon launches for Switch on August 26 in Japan.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Here’s the first look at Battlefield 6 gameplay via leaked screenshots

The first Battlefield 6 screenshots have been published online, via a behind-closed-doors preview event. EA confirmed on Tuesday that it will reveal the next Battlefield game on June 9, ahead of its cross-gen release for consoles and PC this holiday season. A low-quality version of what is claimed to be...
Retailvgchartz.com

Battlefield 2042 Features 128-Player Battles, Launches October 22 - News

William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 804 Views. Electronic Arts has revealed Battlefield 2042, Dice's next entry in the popular shooter franchise with a reveal trailer that featured game engine footage. The game will arrive on October 22 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Battlefield 2042 Revealed With a Ton of Detail; Will Release This October

Today, EA Dice formally revealed the latest game in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042. The game will focus on what EA Dice believes is the core Battlefield experience, large-scale and intense multiplayer action with no story campaign available. Battlefield 2042 will release on Oct. 22. Taking place in a grim...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush gets new details and screenshots

Nintendo has shared a new batch of details and screenshots for Mario Golf: Super Rush. Some of it was previously outlined but has been given a handy roundup, and on top of that, we have tidbits like all Special Shot/Dash names in English, course names, a few extra Golf Adventure details, and more.