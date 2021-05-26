The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf first details and screenshots, launches in October
Microids, IMPS, and OSome Studio have shared the latest on The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. Along with actual gameplay details, we’ve got first screenshots as well. In his dark laboratory, the evil wizard Gargamel has discovered a formula allowing him to create a wicked plant, called Vileaf. This plant produces “Viletrap” seeds, which can attract Smurfs and imprison them in vegetal traps! But these Viletrap plants are also a great danger for the forest, as they are highly toxic, especially for the sarsaparilla fields!nintendoeverything.com