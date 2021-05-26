Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts two-night Memorial Day Weekend event
Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30—WEST HAVEN—Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts a big, two-night Memorial Day Weekend event with the 12th Annual “Northeast Crate Nationals” on May 29-30. Sportsman Modifieds will have first-round time trials and qualifying heats on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., along with qualifying races for all of Devil’s Bowl’s weekly classes. Second-round time trials begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, followed by consolation races and a last-chance B-Main, as well as weekly division features and the season-opening race for the traveling Sprint Cars of New England tour.mountaintimes.info