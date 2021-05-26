Lakers' LeBron James: Sniffs double-double
James delivered 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns. James didn't repeat the double-double he accomplished in Game 1 of the series, but he surpassed the 20-point mark once again and he's now reached that tally in four of his five games since returning from a six-game absence. James is averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game through his first two playoff appearances.www.cbssports.com