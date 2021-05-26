Action MMO Trove heading to Switch
The action MMO Trove is heading to Switch, Gamigo confirmed today. It should be out sometime this summer, with a more specific release date to follow. An MMO unlike any other, Trove is charming, quirky, full of exciting content and constantly evolving. Players can experience voxel-packed adventures in vast and colourful cubic worlds or brave the darkest of dungeons to deck themselves out in fancy armour and mighty skills. They can also hop in for a short burst of fun, participating in fiendish mini games and puzzles, or battling it out in the action-packed Bomber Royale mode, making the game perfectly suitable for a portable experience. Whether they prefer to fight, craft, trade, explore, build, or just simply hang out with friends, Trove’s got something for everyone.nintendoeverything.com