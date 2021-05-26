Cancel
Action MMO Trove heading to Switch

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe action MMO Trove is heading to Switch, Gamigo confirmed today. It should be out sometime this summer, with a more specific release date to follow. An MMO unlike any other, Trove is charming, quirky, full of exciting content and constantly evolving. Players can experience voxel-packed adventures in vast and colourful cubic worlds or brave the darkest of dungeons to deck themselves out in fancy armour and mighty skills. They can also hop in for a short burst of fun, participating in fiendish mini games and puzzles, or battling it out in the action-packed Bomber Royale mode, making the game perfectly suitable for a portable experience. Whether they prefer to fight, craft, trade, explore, build, or just simply hang out with friends, Trove’s got something for everyone.

