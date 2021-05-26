Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Driver crashes into Tulsa coffee shop Wednesday morning

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 16 days ago
First responders were called to the scene at 14th Street and Utica after a car crashed into the Cirque Coffee shop Wednesday morning.

According to a Cirque Coffee shop worker, an elderly person had a medical incident while traveling on the Broken Arrow Expressway. The driver went through the fence, crossed Utica, and then hit the building.

Some damages were done to the building, but the driver had no injuries. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We'll update this as we learn more.

