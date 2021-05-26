Cancel
Hands-on with the Panasonic GH5 II

By Dale Baskin
Digital Photography Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 II is an evolution of the company’s video-centric Micro Four Thirds camera, the GH5. The GH5 II isn’t radically different than its predecessor, but it does feature a few significant performance improvements and feature updates that will appeal to video shooters. Notably, the GH5 II gets...

Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

Atomos ProResRAW available for the Panasonic LUMIX GH5S

The “old” LUMIX GH5S which was initially released in 2018 is now able to record up to 4K DCI p60 ProRes RAW and 3.7Kp60 anamorphic RAW when combined with the Atomos Ninja V and Ninja V+. While the new offer from Panasonic in the G family lineup made the news,...
Electronicsdigital-photography-school.com

Panasonic Unveils the GH5 II, With Wireless Live Streaming and Improved IBIS

Panasonic has announced its latest Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera: The Lumix GH5 II, an update to the much-loved GH5, which debuted back in 2017. While the GH5 II retains many of the capabilities that made the GH5 such a praiseworthy camera, it also features several upgrades – particularly to its videography and streaming options, though also for action photography, low-light photography, and more.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 Livestreaming 4K Camera

Meet the Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2: a new livestreaming 4K camera designed for serious filmmakers. The GH5M2 has unlimited video recording capability in 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit and allows simultaneous HDMI output while recording. It comes with advanced image stabilization, V-LogL, REC frame indicator, Luminance Spot Meter and other advanced functions.
TechRadar

What the Panasonic GH6 means for Micro Four Thirds cameras

Mirrorless cameras have been around for more than a decade now, with all of the latest innovations and big-name releases appearing in this sector of the market. The DSLR market is almost certainly in its final throes, and it definitely feels like the future is without mirrors. That said, the...
ComputersGadget Review

Panasonic Toughbook CF-54 Review_

If you’re looking for the best rugged laptop and the best laptop on the low end of the price bracket, older Panasonic Toughbooks are a viable choice. And the Panasonic Toughbook CF-54 is especially good because it sports a lot of functionalities like its big brothers (more expensive Toughbooks) at a cheap price point.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm F1.8 sample gallery

Panasonic's new Lumix S 50mm F1.8 is a compact and lightweight prime lens for full-frame and APS-C format L-mount cameras. We've had a pre-production sample for a few days, and we're pleased to report that it's delightfully sharp, zippy and silent when it comes to autofocus, and it delivers lovely bokeh, too.
BusinessLight Stalking

Rumors Indicate Panasonic Might Pull an Olympus and Leave the Camera Business

The Olympus saga dragged on for some time with rumor after rumor indicating that the company was about to leave the business. Of course, they denied it right up until the moment they confirmed what everyone feared and now we’re getting a repeat of history possibly with Panasonic as rumors about its potential exit from the consumer camera market rear their head.
Electronicsavnetwork.com

Panasonic Intros New Interactive Pro 4K Displays

The What: Panasonic has introduced interactive multi-touch versions to its range of professional 4K displays in the SQE1 and CQE1 Series. The What Else: Both InGlass and Infrared interactive displays support up to 20 simultaneous touch points for collaborative working, 4K Ultra HD resolution, a natural writing experience and split screen options (4 or 9). In addition, the premium InGlass models are well suited for use in bright light environments, such as meeting rooms, and offer 3mm protective glass with anti-glare chemical surface treatment, precise pen writing, and differentiation between finger, pen and fist eraser use.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Panasonic announces Lumix S 50mm F1.8 L-mount lens

Panasonic has released the Lumix S 50mm F1.8 lens for full-frame L-mount bodies. This compact lens has nine elements, including one ED (Extra Low Dispersion) element to suppress chromatic aberrations, and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) element. According to Panasonic, three aspherical elements help the lens achieve high resolutions at F1.8, with smooth surfaces to ensure pleasing bokeh. The lens has a nine-blade aperture to ensure out-of-focus highlights remain circular as you stop the lens down, and its focus group is driven by a linear motor. Panasonic claims that the lens has minimal focus breathing, along with micro-step aperture control for smooth aperture changes. The lens has a minimum focus distance of 45cm (17.7") and a maximum magnification of 0.14x.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Panasonic GH5 II Pre-order, Availability & in Stock Tracker

Here is our free Panasonic Lumix GH5 II pre-order, availability and in stock tracker for you. The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II mirrorless camera was officially announced on May 25, 2021. Boasting updated video capabilities and a refined design, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is now the company’s most video-focused Micro Four Thirds camera and it provides a professional-quality imaging platform for shooters who demand versatile video and stills capabilities in a single compact camera. Featuring a 20.3MP Live MOS Sensor with AR Coating, the Panasonic GH5 II achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S. The Panasonic GH5 II Body Image Stabilizer (I.S.) is further advanced to achieve stable handheld shooting and making it possible to use a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed. So, with a few significant performance improvements and a competitive price, the Panasonic GH5 Mark II is a value option for video shooters or as a tool for hybrid shooters who need a good solution for both stills and video.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
ElectronicsEOSHD

Panasonic 10-25mm F1.7 first impressions / sample shots from GH5

The 10-25mm F1.7 will soon be getting a sister lens, to extend the range through 25-50mm again at F1.7. I am taking the original for a trial run to see how it performs. With Panasonic and Micro Four Thirds equivalency to full frame has haunted the system for a long time. Ever since TONEH did his silly chart.