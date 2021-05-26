Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tiger undergoes root canal surgery after suffering from toothache

By Alistair Mason
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrNUB_0aC0gmKc00
Skah the tiger

A tiger with toothache is back to his best after undergoing a two-and-a-half-hour root canal surgery.

Staff at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park identified the issue when Skah, a seven-year-old Bengal tiger, was given a routine health check-up.

The surgery itself required a specialist, so the park brought in Gerhard Putter to perform the operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNKM7_0aC0gmKc00
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache.

Mr Putter, from Specialist Dental Vet, said: “The left upper canine was fractured quite badly and half of the crown of the tooth was missing.

“The only real options are to extract the tooth or do root canal treatment, which is preferable and less traumatic, if possible.

“But either way it is pretty invasive stuff with a tooth that was about five inches long.”

Mr Putter typically treats cats and dogs across three My Family Vets clinics, but also has experience of working with tigers, lions, bears and leopards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGHMB_0aC0gmKc00
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache

He went to the park last year to view the facilities but, because of Covid restrictions, he was unable to return until last week.

He carried out the surgery alongside a specialist team that also included two anaesthetists from Knowsley Safari Park, a heart specialist, three other vets and a veterinary nurse.

“The whole procedure took about two and a half hours,” Mr Putter said.

“The anaesthesia went well, although he did start to wake up a bit towards the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYNnx_0aC0gmKc00
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache

“There is always a lot of pressure to get the procedure done successfully as getting big cats anaesthetised is always risky and there is concern if they are under for much longer than that.

“But they are beautiful animals and it is exciting to be so close to a tiger like that.

“I love what I do and am always happy when I am able to help like this.”

Skah, who weighs about 200kg, is one of nine Bengal tigers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothache#Bengal Tiger#Heart Surgery#Specialist Dental Vet#Covid#Root Canal Treatment#Pretty Invasive Stuff#Beautiful Animals#Vets#Tigers#Lions#Knowsley Safari Park#Mr Putter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

‘Zenon’ Star Kirsten Storms Undergoes Brain Surgery

Our supernova girl is on the mend! Kirsten Storms revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain. "I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star wrote on Instagram. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."
PetsPosted by
Indy100

Shelter rehomes dog that weighs same as a baby elephant

A dog that weighed the same as a baby elephant has found his forever home, an animal welfare charity has said. Galahad, a four-year-old 100kg mastiff, was the “biggest ever” dog cared for at the Dog’s Trust Canterbury Rehoming Centre. He was the subject of an appeal by the charity,...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Endangered orangutan nursed back to health being rescued from a chicken coop as a baby

This endangered orangutan has made an incredible recovery after being rescued from a chicken coop as a baby. Orphan Budi was discovered when he was less than a year old, lying on the floor in a tiny chicken cage, and his emaciated condition brought his rescuers to tears. The Bornean orangutan had been imprisoned in a cage for at least ten months and was severely malnourished as he had never eaten any solid food. Protein deficiency had caused his limbs to swell up with fluid, so with every movement he would scream out in pain. He had been surrendered by his owner to International Animal Rescue (IAR) Indonesia, who kept him in her home in Kubing in Ketapang, West Borneo, and admitted he was ill. For the first year of his life, the tiny primate was fed a diet of exclusively condensed milk causing him to waste away and develop anaemia. But rescuers from the forestry department, BKSDA, and IAR Indonesia discovered him just in time, and he was taken to a rescue centre in Sungai Awan in December 2014. At first he was so weak that he couldn't even sit up by himself, and had to be treated for a severe metabolic disease affecting his bones. His limbs were malformed because malnutrition has prevented them from developing properly.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tragic twist in the case of surfer mauled to death by four-metre great white shark named Bruce as his final heroic act that ultimately saved his best friends but cost him his life is revealed

A surfer who died in a horror great white shark attack on Tuesday morning was desperately trying to warn others of the danger beneath them before it attacked him. The man, 59, believed to be from Sydney's Northern Beaches, was savagely bitten on his upper right thigh while surfing at Tuncurry Beach near Forster at 11.20am on Tuesday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, is left scarred for life after suffering horror facial injuries when drunk thug smashed pint glass into her face in unprovoked attack in pub

A man has been jailed for six years after he nearly killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in an attack which has left her with life long scars. James Booth , 29, smashed a pint glass into Lucy Nobile's face when she tried to stop him abusing a member of staff at the Hole in the Wall pub in Colchester, Essex.
GolfThe Independent

Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis. The 33-year-old Englishman said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia. Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in which he ended up tied for 26th...
Celebritiesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis. The 33-year-old Englishman said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia. Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th...
Celebritiesbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis. The 33-year-old Englishman said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia. Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th...