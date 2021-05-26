Cancel
Video: A BTS look at what went into Hasselblad's X System's ergonomics, materials and user interface

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasselblad is back with another video in its ongoing behind-the-scenes series, ‘Hasselblad’s Home.’ In the inaugural video, titled ‘The Design Philosophy Behind Creating the X System,’ Hasselblad shared an inside look at what went into developing the company’s mirrorless medium format camera. Now, in episode two, Hasselblad shares what’s gone into developing the ergonomics, materials and user interface of the Hasselblad X System.

