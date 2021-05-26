White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth
The White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday. This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.ktvz.com