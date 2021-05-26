White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House next week. "Present Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated at the top of Friday's briefing. "As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, the visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years."