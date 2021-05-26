Cancel
Ford signs up to display at rescheduled 2021 Chicago Auto Show

By Ben Miller
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Motor Co., which has a large employee presence in Chicago, said it's going to have two big displays at this year's rescheduled Chicago Auto Show. The Chicago Auto Show is traditionally held in February, but earlier this month, organizers moved the event to July 15-19 to the West Building of the McCormick Place complex. It will be one of the McCormick Place's first live, in-person events since the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

