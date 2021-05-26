Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bachelor Matt James Reveals Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him This Ultimatum

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxM7x_0aC0fI5900

Matt James is opening up about his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell and how they ended up back together after their split.

The former Bachelor told the “Pomp” podcast that Rachael gave him an “ultimatum,” and that it helped move their relationship forward.

James explained, "She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing.'"

He went on, "That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."

Matt admitted, "There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael's because I wasn't really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

Matt chose Rachael during the Season 25 finale in March, but the pair revealed on the “After the Final Rose” special that they were no longer together. The couple’s split stemmed from resurfaced images of Rachael attending an antebellum party in 2018, as well as liking racist social media posts. She later apologized for her actions.

He now tells the “Pomp” podcast, "There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We're back together [now]. Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude. It's one of the many things I love about her."

The couple started sparking reconciliation rumors in early April, and by the end of the month James told People, “I've seen Rachael a handful of times. I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
extratv

extratv

36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimatum#Reconciliation Rumors#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosNBC Chicago

Chris Harrison's Future on ‘Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Revealed

Four months after Chris Harrison decided to step back from "The Bachelor" franchise following controversial comments he made in an interview with former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay, multiple outlets report he will not return for "Bachelor in Paradise" season seven. Instead, sources tell Variety he'll be replaced by a rotating...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Bachelor

Chris Harrison Exits ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise After 19 Years. Chris Harrison has officially parted ways with the Bachelor franchise. After stepping aside during the controversial 2021 season of The Bachelor, the host and producer — who has served as the…. Why Katie Thurston Said Yes to ‘The Bachelorette’ Amid ‘The...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

‘Big Brother’ Star Dan Gheesling & Wife Chelsea Expecting Baby #3

“Big Brother” alum Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea have another baby on the way!. The pair are expecting their third child. He told E! News, “I've been enjoying dad life. With my wife Chelsea's business taking off during the pandemic, I've been fortunate to be able to spend even more time around my boys, which has been amazing. Outside of that, I've been focused on growing my daily Twitch broadcast, which has been in development for eight years."
CelebritiesElite Daily

Tyler Shared His Thoughts On Matt And Rachael Getting Back Together

It seems like Tyler Cameron totally supports his bestie’s relationship. During a June 11 interview with Us Weekly, the Bachelorette alum opened up about his friend reconciling with his ex, and Tyler Cameron's quotes about Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made it clear he’s into their reunion. “She was awesome. She’s a beam of light,” Cameron said of Kirkconnell following a getaway to the Hamptons. “I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Matt James Posts Photo of Him and Rachael with Powerful Imagery

As you can see, a black child is hugging Rachael ... and it's pretty much undeniable the photo choice was intentional. As you know, Rachael's romance with Matt collapsed after a photo surfaced of Kirkconnell in her college days at a plantation-themed party. Matt said he couldn't be with her, but clearly had a change of heart.