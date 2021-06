It is time to press continue as Funko has revealed some brand new exclusive video game Pop vinyl figures. Five Pops have been announced, with all of them heading exclusively to GameStop. Legendary heroes and gems come to life with these amazing Pops, with Pokémon kicking things off first, the exclusive waving Diamond Collection Pikachu. The Pokémon Pops have been getting all the trendy treatment with glitter, flocked, and 10" variants going to most of the already released Pokémon Pops. We then dive into the incredible world of PlayStation as two new Sony exclusive characters are back for more adventures. Sir Daniel Fortesque from the beloved franchise MediEvil has arrived and is ready to save the day from the forces of darkness. We then get the word greatest thief as Sly Cooper is back with this highly detailed Pop that will be must-have figures for any fan.