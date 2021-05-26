Cancel
The army of the dead: Ana de la Reguera talks about her brutal final scene

Cover picture for the articleAna de la Reguera added another great success to her career with The Army of the Dead – 78%, a film by Zack Snyder that continues to be one of the most watched titles in the Netflix catalog. The Mexican actress took one of the main roles and, boy, did she win the affection of the public with her performance. During a new interview with Collider, Ana talks about that brutal final scene of her character. Viewers were blown away by that unexpected moment and now she shares all the details about the recording.

