Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Tomorrow War Trailer – To Save Humanity They’ll Need To Travel To The Future

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back, I think that Amazon Prime’s The Tomorrow War may be the most serious role that I have ever seen Chris Pratt in. We have seen some first-look images as well as some moving character posters. Now today we are happy to share with you the newly released trailer for the film. Also see the new poster for the film Check them out down below!

lrmonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
David Ellison
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Travel Trailer#Official Trailer#Movie Theaters#Today#Paramount Pictures#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Apple Podcasts#Humanity#Today#Aliens#Poster#Survival#Happy#Stars#Geek Radio#Discord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Google
Related
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Shares On-Set Photo With Omar Sy

"Jurassic World: Dominion" will release on June 10, 2022. The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Daniella Pineda. The screenplay is penned by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow. Chris Pratt recently provided fans a peek into the sets of the highly anticipated "Jurassic World: Dominion." The actor took...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Enter for a chance to win an advanced viewing of the film 'The Tomorrow War' on July 1

In THE TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the past.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Refuses to Confirm Drax's Return in Thor 4 While Praising Taika Waititi

Two of the most highly anticipated Marvel projects in the works are Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder and James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Marvel Studios has confirmed that the two films will be directly related, with Thor: Love and Thunder leading into Guardians 3. But does that automatically mean Dave Bautista's Drax will show up alongside the God of Thunder?
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Takes Us To War In The Future

Dice have officially launched their reveal trailer for the highly anticipated latest iteration in the Battlefield series. The five minute-long trailer unveiled that Battlefield 2042 will take us to war in the future, across various provinces and areas with high tech weaponry, gadgets, tanks, fighter airplanes and more. In 2042, the world is on the brink of war following a decade of chaos caused by rising sea levels, collapsing economies and broken alliances across the world. Due to the breakdown in society, humans who were formerly doctors, engineers and soldiers must now band together to fight for survival. In 2037, humanity is able to adapt to the new normal, however the uprising of ‘Nopats’ who are displaced and Russia and USA vying for power leaves the world in a shaky position. By 2040, there is a massive technological blackout while USA and Russia play the blame-game and the ‘Nopats’ continue to sow discord in the populace. In 2042, open war is imminent due to fuel and food shortages. Each solider must stand up for themselves. Players can join the fight on October 22nd, 2021 via the Epic Games Store, Origin Store and Steam Store on PC and on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars: The Gorgeous Art Of The Episode Nine We’ll Never See

Colin Trevorrow’s Duel Of The Fates was once pitched as the final chapter of the sequel trilogy complete with script and breathtaking concept art. With JJ Abrams revealing that Rise of Skywalker was a project tackled with no plan, many of us are dreaming of what Star Wars episode nine could have been. Perhaps it could have followed the linear storylines already set up. Maybe it could have utilized and fleshed out the already established antagonists instead of relying on one that literally had to be brought back from the dead. Who knows?
TravelRecord

Classic and vintage travel trailers — are they right for you?

Last week’s article explored small, modern travel trailers just right for couples or small families. Many of you into tent or trailer camping have also spotted a good share of vintage and classic travel trailers on the road and in campgrounds. Today’s article offers insights into buying and rebuilding classic trailers, particularly those dating to the early 1970s and older. I target those years due to both sleek, streamlined shapes, and, they were often built of better materials than late 1970s to 1980s trailers.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 7 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Dave Filoni surely continues to prove how amazing Star Wars: The Bad Batch is as the series furthers into the story more and more. Having the show as a spin-off and a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series patches up the time as it shows what happened after the Clone War. As Episode 7 is underway, here is everything you need to know to be prepared, get your countdown ready with the release date and time, and make sure you don’t miss anything in the series!
Video GamesIGN

World War Z Aftermath Trailer

Make a stand against zombies to take back Rome with new forces, skills and weapons in World War Z Aftermath. The gameplay trailer reveals its release is coming this year.
TravelHartford Courant

Essential travel trailer accessories

Traveling always takes more planning than you expect. And when you decide to travel by car and factor in a travel trailer, there’s twice as much to remember. Ideally, your trailer environment should be comfortable, safe and functional without getting out of hand. You want to keep everything simple and compact. You are traveling, after all. So, what do you really need for your travel trailer? What's essential and what's just going to take up space? Some travel accessories become more essential than others when you’re out on the road.
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

Future Focus: How Breion Moses Is Ushering In Black Filmmakers Of Tomorrow

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In order to ensure that we’re creating a future that’s filled with innovation, the art of mentorship has to be a primary factor at the current moment. For Seven Hillz Productions CEO Breion Moses, that’s exactly what she’s doing for the budding filmmakers of tomorrow.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Battlefield Social Media Accounts Rev Up for Big Reveal Trailer Tomorrow

Game company Electronic Arts are already preparing its social media accounts for the big reveal trailer of the upcoming sequel of Battlefield. Several social media accounts related to EA, Battlefield, and more have started to change their profile pictures and banners with the new blurred/static-filled images. EA has recently been teasing the big reveal of its newest title of the Battlefield series for a while now and it seems it has got to do with communications getting disrupted by something unknown.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Is there a long future in Star Wars Galaxies server emulation?

With high profile news updates like the trainwreck launch of the hybrid CU/NGE rogue server and the addition of Bespin to the Legends rogue server, now seems like a pretty good time to reintroduce yourself to Star Wars Galaxies. But are these developments running on borrowed time? Is there a point where this much noise will incur the all-subsuming wrath of Disney’s corporate ur-beast? And what’s next for the game’s emulation as a whole? These are questions that have been tackled in a recent video from YouTube channel Napyet Gaming.
Video GamesIGN

War Thunder - Red Skies Update Trailer

War Thunder's latest update, Red Skies, brings Rank 7 aviation including MiG-23M for USSR and F-5E Tiger II for USA, new ground vehicles like T-80BVM and Marder A1, commander sights mechanics, two new maps, and more. The Red Skies update for War Thunder is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Animalsbitchute.com

Save The Frogs : Save Humanity

Alex Jones looks at gay frogs meme and how it can be used to educate the public on the dangers of Atrazine and other estrogen mimickers to save humanity. Educate those around you today with your very own Save The F…