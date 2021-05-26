The Tomorrow War Trailer – To Save Humanity They’ll Need To Travel To The Future

Dice have officially launched their reveal trailer for the highly anticipated latest iteration in the Battlefield series. The five minute-long trailer unveiled that Battlefield 2042 will take us to war in the future, across various provinces and areas with high tech weaponry, gadgets, tanks, fighter airplanes and more. In 2042, the world is on the brink of war following a decade of chaos caused by rising sea levels, collapsing economies and broken alliances across the world. Due to the breakdown in society, humans who were formerly doctors, engineers and soldiers must now band together to fight for survival. In 2037, humanity is able to adapt to the new normal, however the uprising of ‘Nopats’ who are displaced and Russia and USA vying for power leaves the world in a shaky position. By 2040, there is a massive technological blackout while USA and Russia play the blame-game and the ‘Nopats’ continue to sow discord in the populace. In 2042, open war is imminent due to fuel and food shortages. Each solider must stand up for themselves. Players can join the fight on October 22nd, 2021 via the Epic Games Store, Origin Store and Steam Store on PC and on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.