The Coolest Damn Polo You Can Wear This Spring

By Jonathan Evans
Esquire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polo shirt is an undisputed style staple. Declaring it's ever going to fall out of favor entirely is a little like claiming the suit is dead—reductive and perennially premature. That said, if you've been wearing one since way back, you could be forgiven for feeling like the standard-issue stuff is getting a little stale. There's only so much piqué a person can take before beginning to yearn for some variety. Thankfully, the folks at J.Crew feel your pain, and created a reasonably priced polo so good even the most dedicated T-shirt guy will want to wear it everywhere this spring.

#Polo Shirt#Jeans#Fall Style#J Crew#Spring#Placket#Hefty Knit Cotton#Fabric#Hem#Sale#Wear
