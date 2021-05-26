The Coolest Damn Polo You Can Wear This Spring
The polo shirt is an undisputed style staple. Declaring it's ever going to fall out of favor entirely is a little like claiming the suit is dead—reductive and perennially premature. That said, if you've been wearing one since way back, you could be forgiven for feeling like the standard-issue stuff is getting a little stale. There's only so much piqué a person can take before beginning to yearn for some variety. Thankfully, the folks at J.Crew feel your pain, and created a reasonably priced polo so good even the most dedicated T-shirt guy will want to wear it everywhere this spring.www.esquire.com