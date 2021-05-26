Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

One Woman’s Battle With Dry Eyes—and How She Found Relief

By Charlotte Hilton Andersen
Posted by 
The Healthy
The Healthy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all had itchy eyes at times, but it’s usually a temporary issue. That’s why Maria Stoehr wasn’t too worried about her bothersome eyes. The Las Vegas resident blamed the dry, desert conditions for her scratchy, burning symptoms. “When I first started getting dry eyes three years ago, it was annoying but it was nothing a few eye drops couldn’t handle,” she says.

www.thehealthy.com
The Healthy

The Healthy

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Healthy is a health & wellness site dedicated to providing real, science-backed answers for your most important health questions and problems.

 https://www.thehealthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodshot Eyes#Eye Doctor#Eye Drops#Blue Eyes#Eye Protection#Woman#Md#Digital#Grave#Mgd#Chronic Dry Eyes#Dry Eye Symptoms#Itchy Eyes#Drier Eyes#Irritated Eyes#Bed#Eyelids#Tiny Glands#Supplement Tears#Persistent Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

How novel autoantibodies may improve screening dry eye patients for Sjogren's syndrome

Researchers seek to identify new serological biomarkers that could better characterize Sjogren’s syndrome and overcome the limitations of traditional antibodies. This article was reviewed by Vatinee Bunya, MD, MSCE. The addition of data on novel autoantibodies related to Sjogren’s syndrome (SS) may improve screening dry eye patients for SS, according...
Diseases & Treatmentspt-pedia.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Physiotherapy Management

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the lining tissue of joints, causing chronic joint inflammation. While it primarily affects joints, it can also cause inflammation of organs, such as the lungs, eyes, skin, and heart. People with RA may experience an increase in symptoms,...
Diseases & Treatmentschiroone.com

Should I Use Heat or Ice for Pain?

Injured? It’s time to grab the heating pad… or the ice pack… or both—who even knows! There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to using heat or ice to help treat common injuries like strains, sprains, pulled muscles, shin splits, knee injuries and tenderness. Here’s your temperature guide on...
Public HealthHealthline

Is There a Connection Between COVID-19 and Dry Eyes?

From March 2021. Another 5 percent of people with COVID-19 need intensive care. The most typical symptoms are cough, fever, and fatigue, but many others are possible. Much more is known about COVID-19 symptoms now than at the beginning of the pandemic. Researchers have linked dry eyes and other eye symptoms to COVID-19 infection.
Religionfavecrafts.com

How to Make a God's Eye Step by Step

Learn How to Make a God's Eye Step by Step with this simple tutorial. These beautiful decorations were originally made by Mexican Indians to represent the eye of an all-seeing God. This version is a more advanced version of the simple technique many of us learned at summer camp. Despite it looking more complex, these God's Eyes are still simple to make especially with this easy-to-follow tutorial! This is a great project for kids since it is not too difficult and it can be used to teach them about culture and beliefs.
Diseases & Treatmentspt-pedia.com

Hoffa Fat Pad Impigement Syndrome

Hoffa's pad becomes inflammed or Damaged by The crushing of the pad between the femur and tibia during extension, causes inflammation of Hoffa's fat pad. Nerve supply of fat pad is excellent( It receives branches of the femoral , common peroneal and saphenous nerves) so if it occurs any injury, causes a sharp anterior knee pain.
Hair Carelifetime.life

How to Use Dry Shampoo

One of Ali Yanez’s, vice president of LifeSpa at Life Time favorite tricks to apply your dry shampoo powder is with a fluffy makeup brush for a more even distribution. “Simply dip your brush in the powder and tap it lightly on the edge of the container or bottle to remove excess product. Sweep the brush wherever your hair gets greasy: along your part, bangs, and at the crown of your head,” she says. “Let the dry shampoo sit for a few minutes while you go about getting ready, then massage it lightly into your scalp, brush through your hair, and style as usual.”
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Erectile Dysfunction in Men With Psoriatic Arthritis

This study states that Psoriatic joint pain (PsA) is a foundational provocative sickness which, notwithstanding ongoing fiery joint and entheseal side effects, presents an expanded danger of comorbidities, including both cardiovascular illness (CVD)1–8 and sexual dysfunction9,10,11,12. PsA is related with expanded mortality, with CVD as the main source of death13. Cardiovascular (CV) occasions and indications are more normal in patients with PsA contrasted with the general population1,14. Albeit most of CV danger has been ascribed to conventional CV danger factors, regardless of whether psoriatic infection action assumes a part in CV danger is dubious, for certain investigations supporting a job for psoriatic illness movement in CV risk1,14,15,16, while others do not17. This is confounded by the expanded pervasiveness of CV danger factors in patients with PsA18.
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

Fecal Microbiota Transplant Improves Ulcerative Colitis Indices in Pediatric Patients

Fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) improved disease activity and inflammation in children with ulcerative colitis (UC) better than placebo, according to a study in Gastroenterology. The study included 25 patients (age range, 4-17 years) with active UC who were randomly assigned to either FMT (n=13) or a placebo (n=12). During the...
Skin Carefoxnebraska.com

Sunburns and skin cancer, what you can do to lower your risk

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, that's according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Experts say if you catch it early enough, there's a cure rate of over 95 percent for the three most common skin cancers. One in five Americans will develop skin...
Public HealthMedscape News

Newly Detected Rapid Eye Movement Associated Sleep Apnea After Coronavirus Disease 2019 as a Possible Cause for Chronic Fatigue

Andreas Rembert Koczulla; Antje Stegemann; Rainer Gloeckl; Sandra Winterkamp; Bernd Sczepanski; Tobias Boeselt; Jan Storre; Michael Dreher. Background: Coronavirus disease 2019 has become a health problem spreading worldwide with pandemic characteristics since March 2020. Post coronavirus disease 2019 symptoms are more frequent than initially expected, with fatigue as an often-mentioned issue.
Sciencecannabisnewsworld.com

Mice study suggests this synthetic cannabinoid can reduce essential tremor

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have found that injecting mice with a specific synthetic cannabinoid activates the support cells of their spinals cord and brains, thereby helping to reduce essential tremor (ET). “We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and, thus, the undesired shaking,” explains Jean-François Perrier, study leader and an associate professor with the university’s Department of Neuroscience. Previous research into medical cannabis has focused on the nerve cells, the so-called neurons, according to the university statement. Can the body’s endocannabinoids fight intestinal infections? This research suggests they can How does cannabis impact mental health? Are fish the key to faster medical cannabis tests? Although the most recent investigation focused on disease ET, “the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking,” Perrier suggests. The spinal cord is responsible for most movements, both voluntary and spontaneous. Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that can affect almost any part of the body, although most often the hands, resulting in involuntary and rhythmic shaking, according to the Mayo Clinic . While not usually a dangerous condition, it most commonly occurs in people aged 40 and older, “typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people.” ET-related involuntary shaking, Perrier notes, “can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient’s quality of life.” In a paper , Dr. Adrian Handforth of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System writes “we have confirmed with personal observation worsening of tremor in a patient without marijuana compared to when he was using it. More recently, we observed a patient who had virtual elimination…
Public Healthoptometrytimes.com

How to address face mask–associated dry eye

Face coverings are causing individuals to experience ocular irritation and dryness. THE USE OF FACE MASKS has exponentially increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are worn to reduce disease transmission and prevent infection. Because mask use is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, ODs need to be aware of the impact on the ocular surface. A recent study found a corresponding increase in ocular irritation and dry eyes among regular mask users.1.