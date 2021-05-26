Cancel
‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Gets Drafted Into a Future War to Stop an Alien Invasion

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teaser trailer for Amazon’s upcoming movie The Tomorrow War didn’t reveal much about the story or the alien threat at the center of the sci-fi blockbuster. But now, the full trailer for the movie starring Chris Pratt lays it all out on the table. An alien invasion in the future threatens to destroy humanity. In a final act of desperation, the human race has figured out how to travel back in time and draft people from the past to join in the fight for the future. Check out the trailer below.

