Sigur Ròs Acquitted On Tax Fraud Charges
In 2019, after a three-year investigation, Icelandic authorities charged all the members of Sigur Ròs with tax fraud, claiming that the band had submitted incorrect tax returns, evading paying 151 million Icelandic Krona, which amounts to $1.2 million dollars. (The band blamed their accountant.) The band members were cleared of charges later that year, but then a second Icelandic court hit the band members with similar charges. Now, RUV reports that the members of Sigur Ròs have been acquitted.www.stereogum.com