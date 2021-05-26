Cancel
Public Safety

Sigur Ròs Acquitted On Tax Fraud Charges

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, after a three-year investigation, Icelandic authorities charged all the members of Sigur Ròs with tax fraud, claiming that the band had submitted incorrect tax returns, evading paying 151 million Icelandic Krona, which amounts to $1.2 million dollars. (The band blamed their accountant.) The band members were cleared of charges later that year, but then a second Icelandic court hit the band members with similar charges. Now, RUV reports that the members of Sigur Ròs have been acquitted.

Michael B. Jordan
Jónsi
Tom Clancy
#On Trial For Tax Fraud#Trial Court#Bank Fraud#Accused Of Assault#Criminals#Sigur R S Acquitted#Ruv#State Treasury#The Guardian#Icelandic Authorities#Sexual Assault#Incorrect Tax Returns#Bank Accounts#Remorse#Orri#Frozen#Vehicles
wrde.com

Ocean View Woman Charged With Wire Fraud and Tax Evasion

WILMINGTON, Del.– U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss says a grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging an Ocean View, Del., woman with embezzling more than $1 million from her former employer. According to the indictment, Joan Donald, 54, worked as a bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design...
KPLC TV

Sulphur man sentenced for federal tax fraud charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook has announced that Alfredo Franco, 54, of Sulphur, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain to one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, on federal tax fraud charges.
Appeal-Democrat

Linda man acquitted of rape charge by Yuba County judge

A Yuba County Superior Court judge acquitted a Linda man of rape during a court trial on Tuesday, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft. David Pompey had been headed for a jury trial on a charge of rape, but after both sides waived their right to a jury trial a court trial took place on Tuesday. The charge stemmed from Pompey allegedly raping the alleged victim during a date in Pompey’s apartment in February 2020.
q95fm.net

Lawrence County Official Charged with Fraud

A Lawrence County public official and his wife have been indicted on theft and fraud charges. County Attorney 53 year old Michael Hogan, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, nine counts of wire fraud, and five counts of federal program theft. His wife, 41 year old Joy Hogan, who works in his office as a legal secretary, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Michael Hogan is also accused of billing the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office for more hours than he actually worked, and of paying his private law firm employees with funds from the child support office. The conspiracy and fraud charges each carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while the theft charges are punishable by up to 10 years. Michael Hogan has been arrested and is being held in the Woodford County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Lexington Wednesday morning. Joy Hogan has been issued a summons to appear in court on Friday.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Area man charged with insurance fraud

An area man recently was arrested on fraud charges. Delassio McKinnon, 23, of 6772 Mill Pond Road in the Battleboro area of the city was charged with two counts of insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents with...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Federal prosecutors charge 9 in fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nine men face charges for their involvement in schemes to defraud at least 200 people of millions of dollars. The individuals face charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and receipt of stolen property for their role in the scheme, which went from 2016 to 2020. The scams included a series of romance and online acts aimed at coercing victims into sending money to various bank accounts. The victims provided the money with the belief of getting a romantic partner or friend or developing a close personal or business relationship.
Big Stone Gap, VAKingsport Times-News

Big Stone Gap man sentenced on meth, prescription fraud charges

WISE — A Big Stone Gap man will serve eight years in prison on methamphetamine and prescription fraud charges. Travis Kilgore, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 33 years with 25 years suspended in Wise County Circuit Court Thursday, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III. Kilgore...
Pensacola, FLcbslocal.com

Pensacola Insurance Company Owner Charged With Wire Fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida man made his initial appearance on Monday, June 7, on wire fraud charges related to his business, Thomas Insurance, LLC. John Michael Thomas, 51, of Pensacola was charged with selling fraudulent insurance policies to his clients in exchange for approximately $4 million in insurance premium payments after a federal complaint was filed on March 12, 2021.
Shore News Network

Three Charged in $2M Investment Fraud Scheme

PITTSBURGH, PA – One Ohio resident and two Pennsylvania men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The six-count Indictment, returned on May 25...
krcrtv.com

Butte County Jail inmates, helpers charged with COVID-19 unemployment fraud

CHICO, Calif. — Fifteen people face felony charges in connection to unemployment fraud at the Butte County Jail, authorities announced during a press conference Thursday. Among those charged are 12 inmates and three outside helpers, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. In several instances, inmates received over $30,000...
Shore News Network

Hershey Road Restaurant owner charged for bank fraud, PPP loan fraud

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Scott Levy, age 58, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged on June 7, 2021, in a criminal information with bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering in connection with federal loans he obtained on behalf of the Hershey Road Family Restaurant, a Harrisburg-area restaurant Levy owned and operated until closing the business at the end of July 2020.
northscottpress.com

QC chiropractor charged with insurance fraud

DES MOINES — Joshua David Blunt, 39, of Colona, Illinois, has been charged with one count each of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony), Theft in the 1st Degree (Class C Felony), Identity Theft Over $10,000 (Class C Felony), Forgery (Class D Felony) and Fraudulent Practice in the 4th Degree (Serious Misdemeanor).
Public Safetywnctimes.com

Battleboro man charged with insurance fraud in staged crash

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Delassio McKinnon, 23, of 6772 Mill Pond Road, Battleboro. McKinnon was charged with two counts of insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents with the Department of...
Europekion546.com

Czech police ask for Prime Minister to be charged with fraud

Czech police have asked for Prime Minister Andrej Babis to be charged with fraud, following an investigation into alleged misuse of European Union subsidies, according to a statement released on Monday. The criminal unit of the Economic Crime Department of the Prague Police has concluded its investigation into the case...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Floridians face charges in pandemic health fraud

TALLAHASSEE — Four Florida residents have been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a nationwide crackdown on health-care fraud that authorities say exploited the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities said they charged 11 people and added charges for three other defendants in six states. Defendants include Palm Beach...
Shore News Network

Fresno Woman Charged with COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Benefits Fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury brought a six-count indictment against Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, today charging her with mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft for submitting unemployment insurance claims applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury and Disaster Loans using stolen identities, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.