Sigur Ròs Acquitted On Tax Fraud Charges

A Lawrence County public official and his wife have been indicted on theft and fraud charges. County Attorney 53 year old Michael Hogan, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, nine counts of wire fraud, and five counts of federal program theft. His wife, 41 year old Joy Hogan, who works in his office as a legal secretary, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Michael Hogan is also accused of billing the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office for more hours than he actually worked, and of paying his private law firm employees with funds from the child support office. The conspiracy and fraud charges each carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while the theft charges are punishable by up to 10 years. Michael Hogan has been arrested and is being held in the Woodford County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Lexington Wednesday morning. Joy Hogan has been issued a summons to appear in court on Friday.