Rock Music

Turnstile – “MYSTERY”

By Danielle Chelosky
Stereogum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news: Hardcore heroes Turnstile are back. “MYSTERY” is the band’s first material since last year’s genre-bending dance remix EP with Mall Grab, Share A View. This track is a return back to their signature style of caustic riffs and Brendan Yates’ clean yells, though it’s mixed in with some ethereal synthwave that’s reminiscent of the more expansive side of their last record Time & Space. It also revisits the same casually existentialist themes: “There’s a clock in my head/ Is it wrong, is it right?/ I know you’re scared of running out of time.”

www.stereogum.com
