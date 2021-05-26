Turnstile – “MYSTERY”

Have you ever thought about why you love mysteries? Do you relish the escape factor? Enjoy the challenge of the puzzle? Do you just want to be entertained? Depending on the subgenre, crime fiction can be thrilling, intriguing, or fun—often all three. Mysteries are popular for many reasons. Yet I believe there’s one reason, a deeper reason, that underlies them all. I think we’re drawn to mysteries in fiction because life itself is a mystery. And we want to get to the bottom of it.