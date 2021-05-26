Chris Pratt Fights To Save The Future In The Official Trailer For THE TOMORROW WAR

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, PAW Patrol: The Movie. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. PAW Patrol: The Movie features the voice talents of Shayle Simons (Zuma), Callum Shoniker (Rocky), Lilly Bartlam (Skye), Iain Armitage (Chase), Kingsley Marshall (Marshall), and Keegan Hedley (Rubble). The cast also features Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin. PAW Patrol: The Movie, directed by Cal Brunker, arrives in theaters and streaming on Paramount+ on August 20, 2021.