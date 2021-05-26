Cancel
Waymo's safety chief is warning against calling cars 'self-driving' before they really are

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe safety chief at Waymo LLC, the autonomous vehicle pioneer, is warning about prematurely saying that any cars today are "self-driving." Some cars that have adopted that description really only have a feature known as an advanced driver-assistance system, or ADAS, said Mauricio Pena in a CNBC op-ed, without naming names. Such systems can't drive cars on their own; instead, they can only assist human drivers and require those drivers to be attentive and ready to take the wheel at all times, he said.

