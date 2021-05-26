Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

John Bol Ajak Returning to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoGM9_0aC0en8v00

Center John Bol Ajak has elected to return to Syracuse basketball next season, Mike Waters of the Syracuse Post Standard reports. Ajak is a 6-10 center who will be a redshirt sophomore next season. He provides depth to the front court and can even play forward if needed.

Ajak originally entered the transfer portal in March, shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season. He averaged 0.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals in 5.1 minutes per game this past season. Ajak appeared in 10 games. He redshirted the year before.

The 6-10 sophomore came to Syracuse as a top 500 recruit who picked the Orange over offers from Pittsburgh, VCU, Connecticut, George Washington, Georgetown, Rutgers, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Villanova and Wake Forest. He was recruited as a forward, but transitioned to center this past season due to Bourama Sidibe’s injury in order to provide added depth to the position. While Marek Dolezaj manned the center spot most of the time, Ajak got his shot to prove he could provide valuable minutes for the Orange.

While he was certainly a presence with great length and some size, he was unable to earn a consistent role. Now he will look to carve that out next season.

Syracuse finished the 2020-21 season with a loss in the Sweet-16. Most considered the Orange’s NCAA Tournament hopes to have ended after a loss at Georgia Tech. But Syracuse won against North Carolina and Clemson to end the regular season, then had two impressive performances in the ACC Tournament to earn a bid.

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
158
Followers
290
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Georgetown, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Bol#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Rutgers#Ncaa Tournament#Syracuse Post Standard#Orange#Wake Forest#Vcu#Seton Hall#Saint Louis#Pittsburgh#Game#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (7-5) vs #5 Georgetown (12-2) Location: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD) Date/Time: Saturday, May 15th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Television/Stream: ESPNU Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV) Live Stats: LINK. Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 17-5. The two played every year from 1995 through 2013, with...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Arthur Kaluma Commits to Creighton Over Syracuse, Others

Class of 2021 power forward Arthur Kaluma, ranked as the 43rd best player in the SI99, has picked Creighton as his collegiate destination. Kaluma picked the Bluejays over Arizona, Syracuse and others. The 6-8 forward out of Dream City Christian in Arizona originally signed with UNLV before getting a release from his NLI after the Rebels made a coaching change.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Lax Commit Joey Spallina Sets County Record

Syracuse lacrosse commit and the number one player in the 2022 recruiting class Joey Spallina had quite the performance on Tuesday. It may have been the most impressive performance of his high school career to date, and yet was the first game in which he did not score a single goal. Spallina dished out 13 assists, including 12 in the first half, despite not playing the fourth quarter as he led Mount Sinai to a 16-3 win over Hauppauge. The 13 assists were a school and Suffolk County single-game record.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: PG Quadir Copeland

Syracuse needs a point guard in the 2022 recruiting class and have offered three players at the position. One of its top targets is Quadir Copeland, who is originally from Pennsylvania, was playing high school ball in New Jersey but is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to continue his high school career. Here is the latest on Copeland's recruitment, why Syracuse has prioritized him and a scouting report. Subscribe for full article.
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

Former Syracuse Players in the NBA Playoffs

Three former Syracuse players will compete in the NBA Playoffs hoping to get a championship ring. Take a look at who is still playing and what seed their respective teams earned. Carmelo Anthony - Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony and the Blazers avoided the play-in tournament and finished with the six...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Lands Commitment from Transfer Guard Chrislyn Carr

Syracuse women's basketball added another talented transfer on Monday as former Texas Tech and Baylor guard Chrislyn Carr committed to the Orange. Carr two full seasons with the Red Raiders and then five games of a third before transferring to Baylor. She did not appear in a game with the Bears and is now continuing her career with Syracuse.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

June Official Visitor List for Syracuse Football

The month of June is going to play a major role in how college football programs across the country fill their 2022 recruiting classes. That includes Syracuse, which is scheduled for a very busy month. More than a dozen players are scheduled to take official visits in Central New York.
Oregon StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Quincy Guerrier Commits to Oregon

Former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier has committed to Oregon as his transfer destination. Guerrier averaged 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes per game at Syracuse last season. “[Coach Altman] was looking for my position and I was looking for the same thing,” Guerrier said...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Kyle Filipowski Has Busy June Visit Schedule

Kyle Filipowski is one of the best forwards in the 2022 recruiting class, and is slated to visit several schools next month. The schedule starts with an official to Syracuse and ends with one to Duke with three other officials and two unofficials mixed in. Here is a look at his schedule, as confirmed by Filipowski.
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

Oshae Brissett's Season Comes to an End

The Washington Wizards blew out the Indiana Pacers 142-115 Thursday night, ending the Pacers season as the Wizards earned the eight seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs. Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett finished with 10 points, six rebounds and one steal in the loss. He scored the 10 points on 4-10 shooting, including 2-5 from beyond the arc.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Women's Lacrosse Final Four Schedule is Another Slap in the Face to the Sport

As if the scheduling for the women's lacrosse NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals was bad enough, it is even worse for the Final Four. The Final Four games are scheduled for Friday, May 28th. The first game between North Carolina and Boston College starts at 12:00 p.m. while the second game between Northwestern and Syracuse begins at 2:00 p.m. The men play at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th.
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

Oshae Brissett Leads Pacers to Victory In First Ever Play-In Tournament Game

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett continued his stellar play since being inserted into the starting lineup for the Indiana Pacers. Brissett scored 23 points on 10-14 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed five rebounds as the Pacers blew out the Charlotte Hornets 144-117. Brissett also dished out two assists. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists for the Pacers.
Basketballchatsports.com

John Calipari excited to return to normal summer schedule

Because of the pandemic, last year’s Kentucky Basketball team missed out on the program’s usual offseason routine of youth camps, strength and conditioning workouts, and team bonding. Like everyone, John Calipari is very excited for things to return to normal this summer. “I knew the summer was important to us;...
College SportsPosted by
defpen

John Calipari confirms Keion Brooks Jr. will return for junior season

While speaking to the media via Zoom call today, John Calipari confirmed that Keion Brooks Jr. will return for his junior season. This is huge news for the Kentucky Wildcats who have been tearing up the transfer market recently. Not only that, they snagged two of the best assistant coaches in the country as well. Calipari is having himself one of the most successful offseasons in years.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Recruiting in a Pandemic

Entering the spring of his junior year, just before the start of the most pivotal part of the recruiting cycle, Wayzata High (Minn.) offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson was filled with hope and anticipation. Anticipation of opportunities to showcase his talent. Hope that college programs would recognize that talent. On March...