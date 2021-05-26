John Bol Ajak Returning to Syracuse

Center John Bol Ajak has elected to return to Syracuse basketball next season, Mike Waters of the Syracuse Post Standard reports. Ajak is a 6-10 center who will be a redshirt sophomore next season. He provides depth to the front court and can even play forward if needed.

Ajak originally entered the transfer portal in March, shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season. He averaged 0.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals in 5.1 minutes per game this past season. Ajak appeared in 10 games. He redshirted the year before.

The 6-10 sophomore came to Syracuse as a top 500 recruit who picked the Orange over offers from Pittsburgh, VCU, Connecticut, George Washington, Georgetown, Rutgers, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Villanova and Wake Forest. He was recruited as a forward, but transitioned to center this past season due to Bourama Sidibe’s injury in order to provide added depth to the position. While Marek Dolezaj manned the center spot most of the time, Ajak got his shot to prove he could provide valuable minutes for the Orange.

While he was certainly a presence with great length and some size, he was unable to earn a consistent role. Now he will look to carve that out next season.

Syracuse finished the 2020-21 season with a loss in the Sweet-16. Most considered the Orange’s NCAA Tournament hopes to have ended after a loss at Georgia Tech. But Syracuse won against North Carolina and Clemson to end the regular season, then had two impressive performances in the ACC Tournament to earn a bid.