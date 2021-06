Argentina and Chile will face each other in 2022 World Cup CONMEBOL qualification as they attempt to punch their ticket to Qatar and you can watch it live on fuboTV. After six months off due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, CONMEBOL qualification for the 2022 World Cup will resume on Thursday 3 and it will resume with a clash between two South American soccer heavyweights in Argentina and Chile. Argentina have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their qualification campaign with three wins and one draw from their opening four fixtures. Lionel Scaloni’s side currently sit in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification table, just two points off the pace being set by historic rivals Brazil at the top.