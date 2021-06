Solana uses SHA256 hash function for all their transactions, and this is where Proof of History comes in – the technology that Solana blockchain uses. To understand how this works, let’s look at how Bitcoin’s proof of work works. A block on Bitcoin are large groups of transactions. These transactions are unordered, so each miner adds the time and date of each block they mine based on their timezone. Nodes have to figure out if these data is valid because the time zones of miners may be different, and the data entered may be invalid.