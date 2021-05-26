Cancel
[Review] Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Succeeds Only as a High Energy Fashion Show

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s ongoing quest to refresh their catalog with live-action updates continues with a peculiar choice to retcon aspiring puppy killer Cruella De Vil. It worked pretty well for Maleficent, after all. Cruella overstuffs itself with an epic soundtrack, high couture glam-punk style, and a talented cast led by two endlessly charming leads to give the eponymous character a sympathetic makeover along her path to villainy. Despite everything it has working in its favor, Disney’s latest live-action film muddles its villain’s rebranding and rings hollow.

