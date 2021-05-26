Resources for student journalists to get the most out of their summer

Whether you want to earn income to finance your education or gain professional experience, there are several benefits to working while in college. However, as an international student, navigating the world of work in the United States may be overwhelming. This is why colleges offer various career resources to help you succeed. Keep in mind that resources and regulations for working as an international student can change, and it’s always best to check the most updated information from the Berkeley International Office, or BIO or other appropriate offices. Here’s our guide to career resources for international students.