Resources for student journalists to get the most out of their summer
Some personal news, as they say: The Lead is taking the summer off. I’ve written a lot about burnout and mental health this past year, and I need to take the advice I’ve shared with you all. I’m hoping to use the time I’d normally spend on the newsletter to make the most of Washington state’s natural beauty, bake lots of pies and think about how to best serve student journalists when the fall semester starts. This newsletter won’t be published in June and July, but we’ll be back in your inbox and on poynter.org in August.www.poynter.org