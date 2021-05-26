Marks & Spencer shares surge in otherwise sluggish London market
Shares of retailer Marks & Spencer rose in London, after well-received results, but banks fell, and British Land got hit by earnings.www.marketwatch.com
Shares of retailer Marks & Spencer rose in London, after well-received results, but banks fell, and British Land got hit by earnings.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/