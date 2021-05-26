Beyond Meat partners with KFC in China for plant-based beef wrap

Americans may be some of the biggest meat consumers in the world, but the last five years have seen a sea change. Almost a quarter of respondents in a 2020 Gallup poll reported eating less meat than the year before, citing health and environmental concerns as their top reasons for cutting back, and 36% of those said they'd done so by swapping their cheeseburger or chicken breast for plant-based meat alternatives. The market for foods like the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat "sausage" has exploded in kind: in 2020, U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods shot to $7 billion-a growth of 43% in just two years. And analysts project that the market for plant-based meats will more than triple by 2027.