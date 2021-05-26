Cancel
Beyond Meat partners with KFC in China for plant-based beef wrap

By Tonya Garcia
 16 days ago
Beyond Meat Inc. announced its latest collaboration with KFC in China, the Plant-Based Spicy Beef Wrap. The limited-time item will be available in 2,600 stores across 28 cities in China. Beyond Meat has previously partnered with KFC in China on a Beyond Burger last year. KFC in China is part of the Yum China Holdings Inc. portfolio. Beyond Meat stock has slipped 0.7% for the year to date. Yum China stock has gained 15.6%. And the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 11.7% for the period.

