Beyond Meat partners with KFC in China for plant-based beef wrap
Beyond Meat Inc. announced its latest collaboration with KFC in China, the Plant-Based Spicy Beef Wrap. The limited-time item will be available in 2,600 stores across 28 cities in China. Beyond Meat has previously partnered with KFC in China on a Beyond Burger last year. KFC in China is part of the Yum China Holdings Inc. portfolio. Beyond Meat stock has slipped 0.7% for the year to date. Yum China stock has gained 15.6%. And the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 11.7% for the period.www.marketwatch.com