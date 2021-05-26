Cecilie Bahnsen Transforms Surplus Fabric Into Delightfully Ethereal Dresses
Cecilie Bahnsen has unveiled the latest in her ongoing series of upcycled collections, this time crafting delicate springtime frocks out of leftover fabric. “Encore 06” is a range of three white dresses, each crafted with the intricate precision and voluminous, airy silhouette that Bahnsen is known for. The first is a puffed-sleeve style that hits just above the knee. Made of surplus matelasse, the cloud-like garment features a subtly shimmery finish. The collection’s second offering, a strappy gown is overlaid with ribbon detailing, creating a gridded pattern dotted with fabric flowers. Lastly, Bahnsen embroiders clusters of daisies on a sheer, collared dress fastened with puffy bows at the back.hypebae.com