Hugh Jackman fans have shared their excitement as the trailer for his new film Reminiscence has been released.Written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Reminiscence is a sci-fi thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world.Jackman stars as Nick Bannister, a man with the power to allow people to relive the past.“When the waters began to rise and war broke out, nostalgia became a way of life,” Jackman is heard saying in the trailer. “There wasn’t a lot to look forward to, so people began looking back.”However, when one of his client’s memories implicates his new love interest Mae (Rebecca...