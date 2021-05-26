Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Teases a Much Bigger Game
Sony Pictures has released the official Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer for Adam Robitel’s upcoming horror sequel, which is slated to arrive in theaters on July 16. The video features the return of Taylor Russell and Logan Miller as they reprise their respective roles as Zoey and Ben, who discovers that they weren’t the only winners of the game. Now, the six players must band together to beat the game in order to make it out alive again. However, as they advance to another level, they’ll realize that it would be much harder to survive this time as the game levels up to a much bigger scale.www.comingsoon.net