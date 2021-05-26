Cancel
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer Teases a Much Bigger Game

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has released the official Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer for Adam Robitel’s upcoming horror sequel, which is slated to arrive in theaters on July 16. The video features the return of Taylor Russell and Logan Miller as they reprise their respective roles as Zoey and Ben, who discovers that they weren’t the only winners of the game. Now, the six players must band together to beat the game in order to make it out alive again. However, as they advance to another level, they’ll realize that it would be much harder to survive this time as the game levels up to a much bigger scale.

'Ratchet and Clank' Trailer Teases Crossover With 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Developed by Insomniac Games, of Marvel's Spider-Man fame, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be arriving exclusively on the PS5 this Friday. Given the imminent release date, it is hardly surprising to see that fresh details are gradually filtering through about the next-gen title, including how it takes advantage of the PS5's DualSense controller and its suite of performance mode options.