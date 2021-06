The S&P 500 has initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 4200 level, as the numbers were coming out. After the CPI numbers came out hotter than anticipated, traders decided to turn things around as the Federal Reserve has made it abundantly clear that they were not going to do anything remotely close to tapering or tightening. Because of this, it is more of the same “buy on the dips” type of mentality as the traders around the world continue to look for some type of way to preserve wealth in an environment that it could be destroyed rather quickly.