Corpus Christi, TX

Warm, breezy and humid conditions taking over

By Juan Acuña
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAkt8_0aC0dydt00

Rainfall chances continue to fall in the Coastal Bend, compared to our recent conditions.

We're currently inching closer and closer to a more summer-like weather pattern that will be ruled by lots of humidity, breezy winds, and very warm temperatures.

The upper-level disturbance that was responsible for much of the rains we received over the last week has now exited to the northeast taking storms chances with it.

However, we still have a good tap of moisture coming in off the Gulf which will at least keep a stray shower or two in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Too much wind will carry most of that to our north and keep most of us dry.

Heading into the weekend, high temperatures will reach close to the 90s here in Corpus Christi, while inland areas will flirt with the mid to upper 90s. Expect mainly dry conditions, aside from a stray shower on Sunday.

Today : Good amount of sunshine, could see a passing stray shower; mainly warm, humid & breezy…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight : Stuffy, mild, and breezy…Low: 76…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday : Good mix of clouds and sunshine, a passing stray shower…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday : Very warm, humid, and breezy…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Saturday : Warm temperatures continue and a little less wind…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday : Few more clouds, still good sunshine, and a passing shower…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day Monday : Wind increases again, very warm and stuffy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

City
Corpus Christi, TX
