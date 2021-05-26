Samuel E. Wright, The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74
The actor, whose rendition of “Under the Sea” won an Oscar and Grammy, passed away peacefully at his home in Walden, New York. Samuel E. Wright, the voice behind iconic Disney characters on both the stage and screen, has died at age 74 at his home in Walden, New York. His daughter, Dee, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Wright passed away on Monday night after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. “He was the brightest light,” she said.www.vanityfair.com