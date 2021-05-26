Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ilana Glazer’s Mom-to-Be Character Suspects Something Sinister in ‘False Positive’ Trailer

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer plays a mom-to-be who suspects she’s carrying something sinister in the new trailer for the horror film False Positive, heading to Hulu on June 25th. In the trailer, Glazer’s Lucy and her partner (played by Justin Theroux) recruits the services of an illustrious fertility doctor (Pierce...

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Movie Stars#Hulu#Trailer#Premiere#Evil#Suspect#Pregnant#Tribeca Film Festival#Truth#Broad City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Crazy Trailer for New Hulu Horror Movie “False Positive”

Pregnancy is one of the many things that a person has to go through, or be close to, in order to really understand what it’s all about. One can read books, watch documentaries, movies, shows, anything having to do with pregnancy, but until they go through it, they have no real idea what it’s about. For the man, it’s about being supportive and learning how to care for his companion, and also learning how to anticipate their needs and wants. For the woman, well, it varies. False Positive shouldn’t scare anyone from becoming pregnant since the horror movie is something that’s beyond the norm as Dr. Hindle is definitely up to something as he charms his way into the lives of his two patients by trying to help them conceive and then birth a child. But when the mother starts seeing things that she knows can’t be real she begins to suspect the doctor and those that work with him of doing something that’s unknown but undoubtedly diabolical in nature. Once she starts experiencing visions she’s almost certain that something is wrong and that the doctor and his people are in on it. One can only imagine what those around her are going to say when it comes to her pregnancy since a lot of people come to the understanding that hormones can make a lot of mothers act in ways that are far out of the norm for their usual behavior. The downside of such a thing is that trying to believe someone is seeing things or is feeling out of sorts when they’re pregnant is often chalked up to a chemical imbalance in the brain that might be causing the condition. Not everyone will blame such things on a pregnancy, and in part, this is why paying attention to one’s partner is so important. But in this case, it feels as though most of those around the mother are going to insist that everything is just fine, which is horrifying in itself.
TV SeriesCadillac News

HBO Max Releases the First Official Trailer for ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot (VIDEO)

After months of teases and drip-fed details, HBO Max has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot. “Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” Kristen Bell‘s mysterious “Gossip Girl” narrator says in the clip as she prepares to wreak havoc in the lives of the students attending Constance Billard and St. Jude’s. Ditching her blog for a much more modern-day Instagram account, the “Gossip Girl” is once again ready to expose the secrets of Manhattan’s super-rich and uber elite teens.
TV Seriesinterviewmagazine.com

Rob McElhenney and Ilana Glazer on How to Stay Sane in Show Business

How would the degenerates of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia deal with a global pandemic? Who becomes the crazy anti-vaxxer? How long would it take for the gang to break quarantine? Fans will find out later this year when the show’s 15th season, now in production, airs on FX after a two-year hiatus, making it the longest-running live-action comedic sitcom in TV history. (Future contenders will have an even higher bar to clear—Sunny’s been renewed through season 18.) Rob McElhenney, who co-created and stars in the series, promises it will be the same show we all remember, which is to say that nobody learns a thing, and the gang remains as hilariously despicable as ever.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

A Wellness Retreat Turns Sinister in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Trailer

Hulu has released the first look at Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest suspenseful drama series from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky, The Undoing) that stars Nicole Kidman. The eight-episode series premieres August 18th exclusively on the streaming platform. Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort, Nine Perfect Strangers...
TV & Videosphillyvoice.com

'False Positive' among new titles available this month on Hulu

Hulu has unveiled its list of movies and shows that already have or will become available on the streaming platform in June, and leading the way is the original film "False Positive." The horror film tells the story of a couple trying and failing to have a child multiple times...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer: Kristen Bell Ushers in a New Class of Trendy Teens

Like it or not, a new era of Gossip Girl is upon us. HBO Max has released the first official trailer for the reboot, signaling a changing of the guard from mid-aughts millennials to modern-day Gen-Zers. At one point, a group of well-dressed teenagers sits on those hallowed Met steps. A new girl (Whitney Peak) approaches, wearing a headband that’s reminiscent of Blair Waldorf’s on the original GG. Then another student (Jordan Alexander) ceremoniously removes the newbie’s outdated accessory. The message: this isn’t your slightly-older cousin’s Gossip Girl.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6: Character Trailer - Introducing Dani Rojas - Rewind Theater

Far Cry 6 is back with the Far Cry 6: Character Trailer - Introducing Dani Rojas and IGN is here to break it all down in the latest Rewind Theater. Opposing Far Cry 6's Dani Rojas and guerrila force known as Libertad is the villainous tyrant, Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) and Diego Castillo, played by Anthony Gonzalez (Pixar's Coco). In order to take the fight to the streets of Yara and across the island of Esperanza, Dani will have to join the guerrila force, Libertad. By adopting their "Resolver" philosophy, Dani will have to craft and customize weapons and vehicles with the help of whatever is lying around. Available October 7, 2021 Presented by Far Cry 6.
TV & VideosPopculture

Forgotten Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch Movie Added to Netflix

A popular, cult film starring Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch has made its way to Netflix. On Monday, the streaming service added the film Vampire Academy, which was released back in 2014. The news came on the heels that there will be a television adaptation of Vampire Academy, which is based on the book of the same name by Richelle Mead.
Moviessideshow.com

Zoe Kravitz to Star in Disney’s High Fidelity, Making a Murderer Part 2 Premiere, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actress Zoe Kravitz has been cast in the lead role in an adaptation of High Fidelity for Disney’s upcoming streaming service. She will play a record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists. Kravitz will also executive produce the 10-episode series, which is inspired by the Nick Hornby novel of the same name.
TV SeriesPosted by
People

iCarly Revival's Official Trailer Sees Miranda Cosgrove's Character Navigating Life as Young Adult

After signing off in 2012, iCarly is back with an all-new revival series — and Paramount+ just dropped its first official trailer. Picking up nearly 10 years after the events that transpired in the former Nickelodeon series of the same name, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is navigating life in her twenties alongside her friends while returning to her internet stardom roots. OG cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are also returning for the new adaptation while being joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.
MoviesComicBook

Sony Boss: Spider-Man Sinister Six Spin-Off Movie Will Be Ready When It’s Ready

After spinning off Spider-Man villains like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter into Spidey-less solo movies in its own Marvel universe, Sony Pictures isn't rushing to team up its Spider-Man supervillains in Sinister Six. Before it launched its shared Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters — home to Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius the Living Vampire (Jared Leto), and soon Kraven (the newly-cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson) — Sony planned a Sinister Six standalone spinning out of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But when a deal was reached with Disney and Marvel Studios to reboot Spider-Man and bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, it meant pumping the breaks on the many spin-offs intended to springboard out of Amazing Spider-Man 2.